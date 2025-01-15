Is Coach Prime the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys?

RANT SPORTS – Coach Prime heading to Dallas?

According to multiple sources, including Rant Sports, and other media outlets are reporting that Dallas owner Jerry Jones and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders have discussed the Cowboys job. Monday Dallas parted ways with head coach with Mike McCarthy allowing his to expire. Less than five hours after the Cowboys’ started a search for a new head coach Sanders name came up.

Jerry and Coach Prime have history.

In his Hall of Fame career Sanders and Jones became very close friends stating in 1995. He played five seasons for the team, making it to four Pro Bowls.

Sanders played a big role getting the Cowboys’ to Super Bowl XXX championship. They defeated Buffalo 30-13 in what was the last time Dallas was in a Super Bowl.

Sanders made Dallas his home when he retired

After he retired Sanders made and his family have made Dallas home for nearly two decades. He and Jones remain friends and have kept in close contact over those years.

Despite the ability to make Sanders the highest paid coach in the NFL there is one or two possible problems. In a recent interview on ABC Good Morning America, Coach Prime said the only way he would leave college coaching was if he could coach his son Shedeur Sanders in the pros.

Would Sanders take the Cowboys job without his son?

At the moment Dallas has the 12th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and it is clear that Sanders will be long gone at that point. Which begs the question “Could Dallas trade up to get the star Colorado quarterback?”

Just before the start of the 2024 season Dallas made quarterback Dak Prescott the highest paid player in the history of the NFL. So, even if Dallas were to somehow get Sanders, he would not be QB1 for the Cowboys.

Coach Prime’s resume

Sanders has had a meteoric rise in college coaching, starting when he was named the head coach at Jackson State ahead of the 2020 season.

He made HBC cool again.

Sanders went to Jackson State after a few stints in the high school ranks, coaching at Texas prep schools Prime Prep (2012-13) and Triple A (2015-16) before becoming the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian, where Shedeur Sanders was the quarterback, from 2017-20.

Sanders finished 4-3 in the shortened 2020 season, with one of his wins coming by forfeit. However, he turned things around tremendously in 2021 at the HBCU program. In his second season at Jackson State, he won the Eddie Robinson Award as FCS’s best coach after the Tigers won the SWAC and finished with a program-record 11 wins.

He finished 27-6 in his four seasons at Jackson State, attracting talent never before seen at the FCS level. He even flipped Travis Hunter on signing day, who was the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2022 class. Hunter, one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft, was previously committed to Florida State.

Colorado is where Coach Prime shined

Sanders has become one of the highest profile head coaches in all of college football. After his first season with Colorado, he went 4-8 but he followed that up last season with an impressive 9-3 mark and a trip to the Alamo Bowl.

Entering his third year in Boulder he will be losing star cornerback Travis Hunter who won the Heisman Trophy for the Buffaloes. He will also without quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, had a strong season and is expected to be a top five pick in the April NFL Draft.

Conclusion

Jerry Jones will throw crazy money at Sanders and do whatever it takes to land Coach Prime. The question remains will Sanders be able to resit one of the highest profile coaching jobs in all of sports?

Also, can Coach Prime fit the job as an NFL head coach?

We will soon find out because Sanders has recruiting to do if he staying in Colorado. If he is headed to Dallas then he will need to be in place to hire assistant coaches and work with Jones on the NFL draft.