College Football Playoff team breakdown series: Tennessee

BY- RANT Sports

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee enters the College Football Playoff after a solid 10-2 season. The Volunteers are an intriguing team, but it’s easy to see why they are listed at 26-1 odds. Ohio State and Oregon might be the two best power-rated teams in the country, and Tennessee would need to beat both just to reach the semifinals. Let’s break down the Vols’ chances after reviewing their season.

Tennessee began their season against Chattanooga, a weak FCS team, and easily secured a blowout win. An early-season showdown against a healthy NC State followed on a neutral field, where Tennessee passed the test with ease, winning 51-10. They followed up with a beatdown of Kent State, one of the worst teams in the FBS.

SEC Play Opens

SEC play opened with a road test in Norman against then-#15 Oklahoma. Tennessee delivered a workmanlike effort, taking a 19-3 halftime lead. The Vols went conservative in the second half, relying on their defense to stifle Oklahoma’s offense. Tennessee secured a 25-15 win and then traveled to Arkansas.

The Arkansas game featured a sloppy first half, with the Razorbacks leading 3-0 at halftime. Tennessee appeared to take control in the third quarter, scoring twice in seven minutes to go up 14-3. However, Arkansas clawed back into the game and took the lead with 1:17 left, holding on for a 19-14 upset win. Tennessee was outgained 431-332, making it a solid win for Arkansas.

The Volunteers bounced back at home against Florida. For the second consecutive week, Tennessee was shut out in the first half, trailing 3-0. This game turned into a nail-biter as Florida tied it at 17 with just 29 seconds remaining. Tennessee survived in overtime, 23-17.

Read More College Football Playoff Previews

Oregon

Georgia

Boise State

Arizona State

Texas

Penn State

Notre Dame

Alabama Victory

Next came Alabama’s visit to Rocky Top. For the third week in a row, Tennessee struggled in the first half, trailing 7-0 at the break. However, the Vols came out strong in the third quarter, taking a 14-10 lead into the fourth. After Alabama briefly regained the lead at 17-14, Tennessee scored the game-winning touchdown with 5:52 left to earn a 24-17 victory.

The first-half struggles continued at home against Kentucky, with the Wildcats leading 10-7 at halftime. However, Tennessee’s superior talent took over in the second half, and they pulled away for a 28-18 win. A 33-14 tune-up victory over Mississippi State set the stage for a trip to Athens to face Georgia.

Against Georgia, Tennessee jumped out to a 10-0 lead on the road. However, the Bulldogs recovered and tied the game 17-17 by halftime. Georgia dominated the second half, winning 31-17, as Tennessee lost the yardage battle decisively, 453-313.

The Volunteers rebounded with a crushing victory over UTEP and finished the season at Vanderbilt. Despite spotting the Commodores a 14-point lead, Tennessee dominated the remainder of the game for a 36-23 win. The Vols finished the season 10-2.

Tennessee College Football Playoff Outlook

The Tennessee Volunteers are a good football team, capable of beating anyone on a given day. However, they are a step below the elite teams. Their College Football Playoff path is brutal, starting with an elite Ohio State team on the road. If they survive, they will face an elite Oregon squad in the next round, and possibly an elite Texas team in the semifinals.

The Vols making a semifinal run would be an incredible achievement. They enter their opening game against Ohio State as 7-point underdogs. If they catch Ohio State unfocused or dealing with a “Michigan hangover,” and if the crowd turns on the Buckeyes, Tennessee could find a way to pull off an upset.

That said, a deep playoff run for Tennessee seems unlikely. Even if they survive Ohio State, they won’t match up well against the remaining elite teams. While Ohio State will have to work to win, the prediction here is that Tennessee’s season ends in Round 1.