Is the Buccaneers Run Game Underappreciated?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ running game has undergone a stunning transformation. After finishing 31st in the league last season with a meager 90.4 yards per game, they’ve made a drastic leap forward

this season. Led by rookies Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, and guided by new offensive coordinator Liam Coen, the team is now averaging 138.3 yards per game – good for eighth in the league.

Despite this impressive turnaround, Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs believes the run game isn’t receiving the recognition it deserves.

“It is getting swept under the rug week-after-week,” Wirfs said via Athlon Sports. “That has been really fun for us as an offensive line. That is the standard now. I think it is just all five guys seeing things with the same set of eyes. We are all on the same page and we are all buying in. The more time you spend with each other the more comfortable you get. We have not had a lot of shuffling. I feel like in the past, we had some shuffling and new guys in new positions. Now, we are all there growing together, and we are a unit. We do our best to go out there and pound the rock on Sunday.”

The Buccaneers have unleashed a series of dominant rushing performances this season, piling up totals of 160, 277, 157, 236, and 152 yards. These impressive showings demonstrate Tampa Bay’s newfound ability to pound teams into submission on the ground.

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Buccaneers have surged to the top of the NFC South standings, reclaiming control of their playoff fate. A key factor in their resurgence has been the emergence of a potent rushing attack, which is poised to play a pivotal role in propelling the team back to the postseason if it continues its upward trajectory.

