College Football Playoff team breakdown series: Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers

BY- RANT SPORTS

The Indiana Hoosiers sit at 43-1 to win the College Football Playoff national title, and for good reason. Indiana has gone from being a nice story to a legitimate playoff contender. Let’s take a closer look at the Hoosiers’ journey from upstart team to playoff participant.

Indiana’s preseason win total was set at 5.5, slightly favored to go over at -145. They were expected to be a fringe bowl team at best. However, those who followed FCS football knew what their new head coach Curt Cignetti could bring to the table after his success at James Madison. Several players followed Cignetti to Indiana, but the acquisition of quarterback Kurtis Rourke from Ohio was the key to the Hoosiers’ transformation.

The Dream Season Begins

Indiana kicked off the season with an easy 31-7 win over a weak Florida International team, followed by a blowout victory against an overmatched Western Illinois squad.

The first real statement came when Indiana traveled to the Coliseum and dismantled UCLA, 42-13. After another dominant win over Charlotte, the Hoosiers faced Maryland. This game convinced many, including myself, that Indiana was capable of a playoff run. Despite being only 7-point favorites, the Hoosiers managed a 42-28 victory while racking up 510 yards. What stood out was their resilience—Indiana overcame a -4 turnover deficit, a feat that underscored their quality and depth.

The Hoosiers followed the Maryland win with a solid road victory at Northwestern, 41-24. Northwestern cut the deficit to 24-17 heading into the fourth quarter, but Indiana dominated the final period to seal the win.

Next, Indiana welcomed Nebraska in a game between the 6-0 Hoosiers and the 5-1 Cornhuskers. Indiana made a statement with a 56-7 blowout, handing Nebraska a loss that began a four-game losing streak. This was the same Nebraska team that pushed Ohio State to the brink before losing 21-17. The Hoosiers had now scored 41 or more points in six consecutive games.

Indiana Beats Last Season’s Finalist

Indiana then hosted Washington and pulled out a methodical 31-17 win. A trip to Michigan State against a 4-4 team tested the Hoosiers’ focus. After falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter, Indiana dominated the rest of the game, scoring 47 unanswered points.

Michigan arrived in Bloomington with a highly-touted defense that would later dominate Ohio State. Indiana looked poised to cruise with a 17-3 halftime lead, but Michigan fought back to within 17-15 with 9:35 remaining. Indiana’s defense stepped up, stopping a critical two-point conversion and securing a gritty 20-15 win.

Read More College Football Playoff Previews

Oregon

Georgia

Boise State

Arizona State

Texas

Penn State

Notre Dame

The national spotlight turned to Indiana as they traveled to Ohio State. The Hoosiers led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, but the game’s momentum shifted dramatically just before halftime. With the score tied 7-7, Indiana’s punter dropped a perfect snap in the rain, setting up an Ohio State touchdown for a 14-7 halftime lead. A 79-yard punt return touchdown by Ohio State in the second half stretched the lead and removed any game pressure. Despite a late Indiana push, the Hoosiers fell 38-15, with Ohio State’s coach Ryan Day controversially running up the score late in the game.

The Hoosiers closed the regular season by routing Purdue, securing an 11-1 record and a playoff berth.

Indiana Hoosiers College Football Playoff Outlook

Indiana is a good team, but not an elite one. Their biggest strength is head coach Curt Cignetti, who is arguably the best coach in these playoffs. The Hoosiers have a favorable coaching mismatch in their Round 1 matchup against Notre Dame.

Notre Dame has shown vulnerabilities, including an early-season upset and a close call against Louisville in South Bend. Indiana has a chance if they can avoid being overwhelmed by the moment.

If Indiana stays competitive and is within six points in the fourth quarter, I trust Cignetti’s experience to guide them to the finish line. That said, a potential matchup with Georgia would be a significant challenge, as the Hoosiers likely lack the elite talent to stand up to the Bulldogs.

Indiana at Notre Dame promises to be a fascinating game. Keep an eye on how Indiana handles the spotlight—if they don’t freeze under the pressure, they could very well push the Irish to the brink.