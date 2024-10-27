Conor Geekie Scores First NHL Goal, Lightning Blank Capitals 3-0

Tampa, FL – Conor Geekie scored his first NHL goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 31 shots he faced as the Tampa Bay Lighting shutout the Washington Capitals 3-0 on Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

Mitchell Chaffee and Brayden Point each added a goal as the Lightning improve to 5-3-0 on the season. The loss ends the Capitals five game winning streak and they fall to 5 -2-0.

Mitchell Chaffee opened up the scoring 5:27 into the second period tipping in a slap shot by Nick Paul past Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren. Mikey Eyssimont and Nick Paul were credited with assist on the goal. With the assist, Paul extended his points streak to five straight games and Eyssimont picked up his first point on the year.

Brayden Point extended the Lighting lead to 2-0 at 2:26 into the 3rd period. Nikita Kucherov picked up the assist. It was Points fifth goal of the season. Kucherov’s assist extended his season opening point streak to eight.

Conor Geekie at the 3:10 mark scored his first NHL goal to extend the Lightning lead to 3-0. Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel each had an assist.

Up Next For Lightning:

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Nashville Predators at Amalie Arena on Monday night at 7:30. The game marks the return of Steven Stamkos, who sent 16 seasons with the Lightning, to Amalie Arena to take on the Lightning for the first time as an opposing player.