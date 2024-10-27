Rant Sports: A Big Ten – SEC scheduling partnership is a television programmers dream

Rant Sports – Jim Williams

Recent talks between the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten regarding a potential football scheduling agreement have television executives on the edge of their seats. This deal would set the stage for regular season games between collegiate football powerhouses, promising to boost ratings significantly. Anticipated matchups such as Alabama vs. Oregon, LSU vs. USC, Michigan vs. Georgia, Tennessee vs. UCLA, and Florida vs. Penn State are very attractive be networks executives.

It is well-recognized that the two conferences are moving toward a new College Football Playoff (CFP) agreement set to commence in 2025. This agreement may include up to 14 teams, with three to four spots assured for each conference. If ratified, it is expected that the champions of the Big Ten and SEC would be granted the two first-round byes.

Private Equity Firms and College Sports

Consider the fact that various private equity firms plan to buy into major college football, ostensibly to increase profitability for “everyone.” In this context, “everyone” refers to either the entire FBS or the current Power 4. The partnership between the Big Ten and SEC (which is not to be termed an alliance) essentially aims to achieve what private equity seeks, but with the intent of retaining all profits and access exclusively for themselves.

Rating don’t lie and it’s the SEC along with the Big Ten who rule

The Big Ten and SEC are consistently at the top in college football TV ratings. For instance, during Week 8 of the current season, ABC’s SEC double-header with Alabama vs. Tennessee and Georgia vs. Texas achieved historic viewership, each game drawing over 10 million viewers. In the Big Ten, the Ohio State-Oregon game dominated week seven of the college football season, attracting an audience of 10.4 million viewers on NBC, with Nielsen reporting 9.6 million, marking it as the season’s second-largest viewership.

So, when is this going to happen?

According to sources in contact with Rant, several issues need resolution, indicating a lengthy process ahead. Currently, there is no established timeline; both parties are merely exchanging ideas on potential methods to organize weekly matchups and discussing these plans with their media partners. In summary, the specifics of how and when this initiative will commence remain uncertain, but there is a mutual desire between the conferences to collaborate and bring this project to fruition if feasible.

Let’s make one thing perfectly clear: a primary objective is to deliver a warning to its rivals, whether they’re in the ACC, Big 12, or private equity meeting rooms. Playing a slate of Big Ten-SEC games on the same day would be a spectacular demonstration of strength, serving as a stark reminder that the Power 2 conferences can independently dominate the sport.