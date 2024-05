D-1 Softball Regionals: The Florida Gators face Baylor as they host the Gainesville Super Regional.

NCAA.COM – The University Gators women’s softball team hosts the Baylor Bears in the Gainsville Super Regional. The first game is today at noon on ESPN 2 and game 2 will go tomorrow at 11 a.m. and should there be a game three it would be played on Sunday.

Knoxville Super Regional

Gainesville Super Regional

Stillwater Super Regional

Los Angeles Super Regional

Columbia Super Regional

Stanford Super Regional