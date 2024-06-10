D-I College World Series: Gators Walk-off Clemson in the 13th to join Florida State in Omaha.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Michael Robertson’s two-run double in the bottom of the 13th inning on Sunday night sent Florida to an 11-10 victory over Clemson and with it the Gators earned a berth in the College World Series.

After Clemson took a 10-9 lead in the top of the 13th, Florida’s Luke Heyman and Tyler Shelnut reached on singles in the bottom of the inning. After a sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third, Clemson intentionally walked Brody Donay to load the bases.

Robertson ripped a double to left-center, scoring Jaylen Guy, who was a pinch-runner for Heyman, and Shelnut followed with the winning run.

Robertson’s clutch hit sent Florida (34-28) to Omaha for the 14th time. The Gators won the championship in 2017 and finished second last year.

The Gators claimed the dramatic victory after the Tigers (44-16) had delivered big play after big play to keep their season alive.

In the top of the ninth inning, Florida led 9-6 and was two outs from advancing when the Tigers’ Cam Cannarella stepped to the plate with runners on first and second. He laced the first pitch to right field for a game-tying three-run home run.

Clemson was in deep trouble again in the bottom of the 10th when Florida had runners on first and second with two outs. Ashton Wilson drove a deep fly over Cannarella’s head, but the Clemson center fielder was able to track it down in the air and make the catch at the wall with his back to home plate.

With two out and the bases empty in the 13th inning, Clemson’s Alden Mathes ripped an 0-2 pitch to right field for the go-ahead run.

Luke McNeillie (4-6) pitched the last two innings for the win, although he served up Mathes’ home run in the 13th.

Ethan Darden (5-5) took the loss. He pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing four hits plus the tying and winning runs.