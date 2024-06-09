Entering the top of the sixth inning, the University of Tampa was behind the defending World Series champions Angelo State with a score of 3-1. The 51-win Spartans did not appear to be the top-ranked team in the country. However, after nine batters stepped up to the plate and the dust settled, Angelo State’s 3-1 lead had disappeared. The Spartans surged ahead 7-3 and maintained their lead, ultimately securing their ninth D-II World Series title, matching the record in front of a sellout crowd at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

Let’s look at that sixth inning….

In the sixth inning, Spartans’ E.J. Cumbo achieved his 400th career hit with a bases-loaded single, narrowing the deficit to 3-2. Following a pitching change by Angelo State, Anthony Nunez stepped up with the bases still loaded and his sacrifice hit brought in a runner, tying the game at 3-3.

Stephen Klein then slammed a double, allowing three Spartans to score, and UT took the lead at 5-3. Following that, J.P. Gates launched a two-run homer into the trees in right-center, scoring Klein and extending the Spartans’ lead to 7-3. Freshman Maddox King chose an excellent time for his first career home run, leading off the ninth and increasing the Spartans’ lead to 8-3.

Closer J.P. Gates was all the University of Tampa needed as he finished his third inning on the mound with yet another scoreless inning, securing the title for the Spartans. The team’s balanced strength was on full display as they matched their arch-rivals, Florida Southern, by claiming their ninth D-II World Series trophy.

J.P. Gates named tournament Most Outstanding Player. Joined by E.J. Cumbo, Stephen Klein, Alex Canney on all-tournament team.