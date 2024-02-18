Live Audio Coverage of Daytona 2024: Joey Logano sits on the poll in his Penske Ford for today’s 500.

Sports Talk Florida
Joey Logano edged Michael McDowell for the top starting spot in Sunday’s season-opening NASCAR race in the second round of qualifying on Wednesday. It’s the 29th career pole for Logano and his first for the Daytona 500.

Hendrick drivers entered the season with three straight Daytona 500 poles. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2020 had been the only non-Hendrick driver since 2014 to start first in the famed race. But McDowell snapped that streak with a blistering lap before Logano — who posted the fastest lap in the first round of qualifying — beat him in the evening’s final qualifying run.

Logano’s pole is the first for Ford since the 2012 season. Chevy drivers had won the last 11 Daytona 500 pole positions. After he got out of his car, Logano didn’t take any credit for a lap in which he simply mashed the gas and kept his car low on the track.

The full starting lineup is available below.

2024 Daytona 500 starting lineup:

  1. No. 22 Joey Logano
  2. No. 34 Michael McDowell
  3. No. 45 Tyler Reddick
  4. No. 20 Christopher Bell
  5. No. 9 Chase Elliott
  6. No. 2 Austin Cindric
  7. No. 48 Alex Bowman
  8. No. 11 Denny Hamlin
  9. No. 77 Carson Hocevar
  10. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
  11. No. 43 Erik Jones
  12. No. 21 Harrison Burton
  13. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  14. No. 71 Zane Smith
  15. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  16. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  17. No. 5 Kyle Larson
  18. No. 24 William Byron
  19. No. 17 Chris Buescher
  20. No. 14 Chase Briscoe
  21. No. 1 Ross Chastain
  22. No. 51 Justin Haley
  23. No. 84 Jimmie Johnson
  24. No. 23 Bubba Wallace
  25. No. 41 Ryan Preece
  26. No. 36 Kaz Grala
  27. No. 19 Martin Truex Jr.
  28. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  29. No. 7 Corey LaJoie
  30. No. 4 Josh Berry
  31. No. 38 Todd Gilliland
  32. No. 12 Ryan Blaney
  33. No. 3 Austin Dillon
  34. No. 8 Kyle Busch
  35. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. No. 15 Riley Herbst
  37. No. 31 Daniel Hemric
  38. No. 10 Noah Gragson
  39. No. 62 Anthony Alfredo
  40. No. 60 David Ragan