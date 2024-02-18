Live Audio Coverage of Daytona 2024: Joey Logano sits on the poll in his Penske Ford for today’s 500.

Joey Logano edged Michael McDowell for the top starting spot in Sunday’s season-opening NASCAR race in the second round of qualifying on Wednesday. It’s the 29th career pole for Logano and his first for the Daytona 500.

Hendrick drivers entered the season with three straight Daytona 500 poles. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2020 had been the only non-Hendrick driver since 2014 to start first in the famed race. But McDowell snapped that streak with a blistering lap before Logano — who posted the fastest lap in the first round of qualifying — beat him in the evening’s final qualifying run.

Logano’s pole is the first for Ford since the 2012 season. Chevy drivers had won the last 11 Daytona 500 pole positions. After he got out of his car, Logano didn’t take any credit for a lap in which he simply mashed the gas and kept his car low on the track.

The full starting lineup is available below.

2024 Daytona 500 starting lineup: