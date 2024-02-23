Defending champs LSU rise to No. 2 in college baseball Power 10 rankings meanwhile, the Gators drop to No. 6

NCAA.COM – College baseball is officially back, Week 1 is in the books and here is my updated Power 10 rankings. Again these should be fun so let’s chat about it in the comments and let me know how you would rank your top 10 teams in the country.

1. Wake Forest | LW: 1

Wake Forest stays on top, 3-0 to start the year. Chase Burns put on a show in his debut with 10 strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work while allowing just three hits and a walk.

2. LSU | LW: 5

The reigning champs got things rolling in the third game of the weekend where they tied a school record with 27 hits in a 27-5 win over VMI. And junior right-hander Luke Holman had a strong debut for LSU with 10ks in the 2-0 win over Central Arkansas.

3. TCU | LW: 4

Both Florida and Arkansas had unexpected losses, so I moved LSU and TCU up to No. 2 and 3. TCU’s bats were hot in the series against FGCU, but they allowed a lot of runs so moved LSU ahead of them.

4. Oregon State | LW: 6

Oregon State moves up to 4. 3-0 to start the season. The offense showed out with some serious power on display. 14 home runs in just three games. Travis Bazzana tallied multiple hits in all three games with three homers.

5. Arkansas | LW: 3

Arkansas and Florida fall to 5 and 6 for me. The Razor Backs won two of three but an unexpected loss to James Madison.

6. Florida | LW: 2

Florida only got one game in of its three-game series against St. Johns, but fell 9-5. Hard to move them too much when it was just one game to go off of. Who knows what would have happened had the other two not gotten canceled?

7. Vanderbilt | LW: 7

Vandy will stay put at 7 for me, won two out of three against FAU.

8. Texas A&M | LW: 8

Texas AM stays at 8 after sweeping the series against McNeese.

9. Tennessee | LW: 9

Tennessee is 1-1 to start the year with a win over Texas Tech and a loss to Oklahoma. Two really tough matchups and the loss to OU came in extra innings. The duo of AJ Russell and AJ Causey stole the show for the Volunteers in a stellar outing with 17 strikeouts over Texas Tech and just two runs on five hits.

10. Duke | LW: NR

Duke enters the Power 10 for me after a pretty impressive opening weekend. The Blue Devils demolished George Mason, 23-5, on Saturday while also making history with 11 home runs hit. Three for AJ Gracia and two off the bat Zac Morris. The strong showing at the plate and on the mound on opening weekend was enough to move them into my Power 10.