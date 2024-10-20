Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill expresses confidence in a turnaround despite lack of production this season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill’s receiving numbers are way down.

The NFL’s 2023 receiving yards leader has caught 23 passes for 286 yards in five games for the Miami Dolphins, which is less than half of what he had in his first five games last season (651).

The lack of production can be attributed to a number of factors, including injuries at quarterback and offensive miscues. But the All-Pro receiver doesn’t want to point fingers.

“I’m here for this team,” Hill said Wednesday. “I’m here for my brothers all day long. If I’m open, I’m not going to go to the sideline and point it out. We’re just going to fix it when we watch film together on the offense the next day.”

Entering their Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, the Dolphins were last in the NFL in scoring offense and 26th in passing.

Before catching six passes for 69 yards in Week 5 against the Patriots, Hill had gone three straight games without reaching 50 yards. He hasn’t had a 100-yard receiving game since going for 130 with a touchdown in Miami’s season opener. By comparison, Hill had four 100-yard receiving games by Week 7 last year.

The Dolphins have been without Tua Tagovailoa, last year’s passing leader, since Week 2 because of a concussion. They have turned to Tyler “Snoop” Huntley the past two games. Skylar Thompson, Tagovailoa’s backup, started Week 3 but injured his ribs and hasn’t played since.

Huntley has admitted to needing to build his chemistry with Miami’s speedy receivers. That includes Hill, whom Huntley missed on several downfield throws in his Dolphins debut, a 31-12 loss to the Titans in Week 4.

Huntley said he spent time during the team’s recent bye week working on his footwork and studying the timing and intricacies of coach Mike McDaniel’s playbook. The former Ravens quarterback even called some of his receivers back from their vacations early to throw together.

“I didn’t really want to bother too many guys,” Huntley said, “The guys that were able to come back earlier were able to catch a few passes, and it was good.”

Huntley’s teammates have rallied around him, applauding his communication, determination in learning the offense and his response to mistakes.

“For being here for only a short time, he really came in and learned the offense,” said receiver Jaylen Waddle, “and not only learned the offense, but you’ve also got to learn new receivers and different players. It’s tough coming in — and then we’ve played some really good teams while he’s been (here). So just getting him used to throwing to us, timing, all these motions – he’s doing good, man, doing great.”

Titans Dolphins Football

The expectation is that Tagovailoa will play again this season, but Hill has said he has confidence no matter who is under center.

Hill also said he doesn’t feel the need to call his quarterback out over missed opportunities on the field.

“I just tell him, ‘Hey man, let’s go. Keep going,’” Hill said. “That’s my mentality. I’ve always been like that. My parents raised me in a different shape and form. I know a lot of people try to compare me to (Antonio Brown) all the time, but I’ll never run off the field and ruin my paycheck like that. I’m smart at the end of the day. I’ve got kids to take care of.

Added Hill: “At the end of the day, the quarterback is almost like a kicker. If you say something to him, then you’re in his head and he’s like, oh I’ve got to find my guy. I don’t gotta do that. When it’s time, it’s time.”

When asked if he feels he’s playing at the same level as he did in the past, Hill grinned.

“Cheetah’s going to be Cheetah,” he said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl