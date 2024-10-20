Cam Ward throws for 4 touchdowns, No. 6 Miami survives Louisville comeback bids for wild 52-45 win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cam Ward’s offensive line gave him plenty of time to throw on some big plays. On others, he created the extra time he needed to find his target on his own.

The combination kept No. 6 Miami ahead and eventually created opportunities for teammates to win a shootout to remember.

Ajay Allen followed Ward’s fourth touchdown pass with a 2-yard, go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter, Damien Martinez added a 30-yard insurance TD run with 4:05 remaining and the Hurricanes held off Louisville for a wild 52-45 victory on Saturday.

A series recently defined by high scoring added its most exciting chapter thanks to Ward, who completed a bunch of explosive plays on the way to a school-record seventh consecutive 300-yard passing performance. More importantly, the Hurricanes (7-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are off to their best start since beginning 10-0 in 2017.

And the Heisman Trophy candidate made sure to credit everybody for making it happen.

“We got one of the best O-lines, one of the best receiving corps, got a great OC,” Ward said, referring to offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. “All I do is put the ball in play. You see today I’m throwing to wide-open people and they make contested catches when they need to.

“At the end of day, we just have to continue to do the little things. If we do the little things right, all the other plays that we have, explosive plays, those take care of themselves.”

The Hurricanes withstood several Louisville rallies from double-digit deficits, the last of which was Tyler Shough’s 4-yard TD pass to Duke Watson that tied the game at 38 early in the fourth. Ward followed by hitting Samuel Brown for 59 yards, setting up Allen’s go-ahead score with 11:17 remaining.

“We knew it was going to be back and forth,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. “This is a win against a really good team.”

Martinez’s bullish TD run provided a cushion, though Shough’s 4-yard scoring pass to Ja’Corey Brooks with 54 seconds left got them within a touchdown. Ward knelt three times to close out the thrilling road win and reclaim the Schnellenberger Trophy, awarded to the winner between programs coached by legendary Howard Schnellenberger.

Ward completed 21 of 32 passes for 319 yards to break the Miami record for consecutive 300-yard games most recently held by Tyler Van Dyke in 2021. Ward is four away from the Miami all-time record for 300-yard games, a mark of 11 shared by Van Dyke and Brad Kaaya.

Xavier Restropo had nine catches for 101 yards and a TD, and Jacolby George and Brown caught scoring passes of 27 and 49 yards respectively as the ‘Canes outgained Louisville 538-448. Brown led Miami with 125 yards on three receptions.

Shough completed 31 of 51 for 342 yards and four scores as well for the Cardinals (4-3, 2-2). Brooks had six catches for 107 yards.

“We had some chances,” Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said. “I do think our guys played hard, but it wasn’t good enough. We definitely have not gotten off to good starts. I applaud our team for hanging in there and playing to the end, but we’ve got to play better football.”

For all the yardage compiled by both teams, their defenses contributed key takeaways that factored in the outcome. Miami linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. might have made the biggest with an end-zone recovery of Isaac Brown’s fumble caused by Simeon Barrow’s perfectly-placed helmet hit on the ball that provided a 24-14 lead in the second quarter.

Louisville’s Thor Griffith jarred the ball from Mark Fletcher Jr. that Jordan Guerad recovered at the Miami 26, leading to Brooks’ 21-yard TD pass from Shough.

Miami converted 9 of 15 third-down chances, including Ward’s TD pass to Restropo. The ‘Canes also made both fourth-down opportunities. Louisville converted all three of its fourth-down chances but was just 3 of 12 on third down.

Miami: After comeback wins over Virginia Tech and Cal, the Hurricanes had to beat back Louisville a lot. Ward bought time and found receivers, and the nation’s top offense continued doing what it does with a balanced attack that also rushed for 219 yards. That keeps them in the ACC mix.

Louisville: Every time the Cardinals seemed down and out against Ward and the ‘Canes, they answered with a gutsy scoring drive. The defense certainly helped with a takeaway and key defensive stands, just not enough to stop Miami’s ground game from taking over in the fourth quarter. They’ve now lost three of four and the challenge now is salvaging the remainder of a daunting schedule.

Miami: hosts in-state rival Florida State.

Louisville: visits Boston College on Friday night with a short turnaround.

