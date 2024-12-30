Ducky and Bucky steal the show, Bucs roll over Panthers

by Carter Brantley

The camera flashed to a duck that somehow managed to enter the field while the Panthers were about to attempt a punt in the 3rd quarter.

The crowd went crazy.



The Bucs then blocked the punt, JJ Russell scooped that bad boy up, and the Bucs went up 41-14 on the Carolina Panthers.

The crowd went crazier. “Duc-ky” crowds broke out. It was a jolly time at Raymond James Stadium.

The final score ended up being 48-14 in the Bucs victory at home over the Panthers as they continue their quest to defend their NFC South title.

Not only was the team able to steamroll the Panthers on their way to securing another winning season in the Todd Bowles era, there were some fun individual accolades to be had as well.



Baker Mayfield broke his single-season passing yards record for a second consecutive year early in the first half.

Bucky (or should it now be Ducky?) Irving cracked 1000 yards rushing to put a bow on what’s been one of the best stories in football, as the 4th-round pick became the first Buc to hit that mark since 2015 and the first rookie to do so since 2012. By the way, for those keeping track, Irving was passed over 124 times before being selected by the Bucs in the 4th round of this past year’s draft. Just FYI.

And Mike Evans put himself back in the 1000 receiving yard conversation as he tries to continue his streak. The veteran needs 85 yards in the Bucs’ final game of the season to hit the milestone for what feels like the 100th time in his career.

So it was a fun time for all; even the defense managed to put together a solid performance, only allowing a pair of touchdowns in the non-garbage-time portion of the game, bouncing back after a slightly embarrassing performance against the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys last week.

The Bucs will head into the new year needing some help, but the division is very much within grasp. Depending on if the Falcons lose one of their last 2 games against the Commanders and Panthers, the Bucs can secure an NFC South title by taking care of business next week against the lowly New Orleans Saints.

The Saints lost to the now-4-12 Raiders Sunday afternoon as rookie QB Spencer Rattler continues to struggle in the place of injured Derek Carr.

Next weekend’s game will also take place at Raymond James Stadium, giving the Bucs a chance to win the division in front of what will be another excited home crowd hoping for a reason to cheer like they did for that awesome duck.

Fire those cannons, the Bucs were dang-near perfect Sunday.