ESPN – ACC deal set up to keep Clemson, FSU, Miami and UNC happy

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and ESPN have officially agreed to a media contract extension until 2036. The primary objective is to maintain the unity of the ACC and resolve the lawsuits involving Clemson and Florida State University (FSU).

To no one’s surprise, ESPN extended the deal that was set to expire on February 1. The extension binds ESPN and the ACC together until 2036.

According to an ESPN report, the ACC board of directors voted to approve the extension on Wednesday night. The ACC is now working towards a settlement with Florida State and Clemson to end both schools’ lawsuits against the conference.

FSU has been engaged in a legal dispute with the conference since December 2023, focusing on media rights and the exit fee the school would be required to pay if it chose to leave the conference.

The plan to keep Clemson, FSU, Miami, and UNC happy

The ACC, along with Florida State University and Clemson University, has been engaged in discussions regarding a new revenue distribution model since September. The extension of the television contract could expedite settlement negotiations and lead to a restructuring of revenue sharing, potentially resulting in both FSU and Clemson withdrawing their lawsuits against the conference.

A crucial aspect of the new agreement is that a portion of the ACC’s TV revenue will be allocated to a “brand” fund, according to multiple reports, including ESPN. This fund be distributed to schools that generate the most revenue annually for the conference in football and men’s and women’s basketball. Florida State and Clemson are expected to withdraw their lawsuits if the agreement is finalized.

The ACC is negotiating an agreement with its members to allocate a percentage of the conference’s television revenue to a “brand” fund, which would be distributed to the schools that generate the most revenue for the conference, likely based on metrics such as TV ratings. This initiative aims to reward Clemson, FSU, Miami, and UNC for their capacity to generate substantial revenue for the ACC.

The Notre Dame factor

Another provision involves the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The recent national runners-up have an agreement to play several games against ACC members each season. ESPN and the ACC will now seek to leverage this partnership with the Fighting Irish.

The goal would be for Notre Dame to play more games against FSU, Miami, Clemson, and North Carolina. It makes sense because of the TV ratings. The Irish had some epic battles in the 1980s and ’90s against both Miami and FSU.

These battles would also benefit the Irish who could see their partial share of the football revenue increase.

The end game

ESPN gets cost certaninty with the extension with the ACC and it makes sure the conference remains viable. As for FSU, Clemson, Miami and North Carolina they stay where they are and quit shopping for the SEC or the Big Ten.

