What Is The Super Bowl’s Real Economic Impact On New Orleans?

There are dubious claims that The Big Game can bring up to a billion dollars of economic impact in a host city.

What is the economic impact of having the National Football League stage its crown jewel event, the Super Bowl, in New Orleans? According to some so-called experts such as Jay Cicero, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation it will be hundreds upon hundreds of millions of dollars. To those experts, here is a challenge. Prove it. The experts always come up with outrageous numbers but none of it seems to be ever quantified. Just guess work. The average daily rate for a New Orleans hotel room could be $1,031 per night between February 7th and February 9th which coincides with when the big money people get to town for the weekend. Rooms may go for $3,000 a night. But how much of that money will stay in New Orleans and how much of that money goes back to a corporate office? No one knows how much New Orleans and Louisiana taxpayers money are going into NFL owners pockets and what perks were promised to NFL officials. But all of the stadium revenue could go into the NFL’s pockets. Then there is the matter of huge state subsidies that go into the pockets of the New Orleans Saints football business’s owners.

The Super Bowl attracts people but how many people are going to do shopping in the city? There are claims people drop money in stores but it doesn’t seem there are many receipts to prove it. Sure restaurants will get business, liquor establishments will get some business. Car rental places figure to get more business. Taxi drivers may get better tips. But are everyday people getting that economic impact? No. Hotel attendants will get the same salary although there could be greater tips for the people who clean rooms or park cars. People working in stores are not getting Super Bowl week bonuses. Economic impact is just a theory.

The New Orleans dome that is hosting this year’s Super Bowl.