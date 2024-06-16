Euro 2024: Sunday’s Schedule Has Some Tasty Round One Matchups On Fox

Day two of Euro 2024 continues with the group stage of this major soccer tournament, featuring some exciting Sunday matchups on Fox. The network serves as America’s English-language outlet for this year’s UEFA EURO 2024, providing continuous coverage. Four broadcast teams will be stationed in Germany to provide live commentary for every match of UEFA EURO 2024 from Friday, June 14, through Sunday, July 14.

Heralded commentator Ian Darke pairs with U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) icon Landon Donovan to form FOX Sports’ lead broadcast team for UEFA EURO 2024™. In 2010, Darke captured the hearts of American soccer fans when he called Donovan’s memorable injury-time goal for the U.S. against Algeria. Veteran voice Derek Rae partners with former England goalkeeper Robert Green in his FOX Sports match analyst debut, while former England defender Warren Barton joins esteemed play-by-play announcer Jacqui Oatley. Finally, acclaimed announcer Darren Fletcher pairs with legendary England midfielder Owen Hargreaves in their FOX Sports debuts for UEFA EURO 2024.

UEFA EURO 2024 Broadcast Teams:

Play-by-Play / Match Analysts

Ian Darke and Landon Donovan

Derek Rae and Robert Green

Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton

Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves

Here’s the schedule for Sunday, June 16, 2024, during the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament: