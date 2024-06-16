AUTO RACING: NASCAR debuts Cup Series in Iowa with Larson coming off Sonoma Win. Race on USA and Peacock today.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

Site: Newton, Iowa.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 7 p.m. (USA).

Track: Iowa Speedway.

Race distance: 350 laps, 306.25 miles.

Last year: Inaugural race.

Last race: Kyle Larson received a waiver from NASCAR that allows him to compete in the playoffs and then grabbed his third victory this season on Sonoma’s road course that vaulted him atop the Cup standings. He leads Chase Elliott by 14 points and Denny Hamlin by 26. … Michael McDowell earned his first career second-place finish on the California circuit. Chris Beuscher was third. … Brad Keselowski finished 13th and jumped two spots to seventh in the standings, 95 points behind Larson. … Chevy claimed four of the top six spots at Sonoma.

Fast facts: NASCAR returns to Iowa Speedway for the first time since 2019 with its Cup Series debut. The 7/8-mile oval has hosted races in the Xfinity, Truck and IndyCar series.

Next race: June 23, Loudon, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES