First Look: Buccaneers Rookie RB in the Pewter and Red

As the offseason grinds forward for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers it’s getting closer to football being back. So to get your juices flowing, here’s the Bucs fourth-round draft pick running back Bucky Irving in the red and pewter!

The former Oregon running back was taking part in the NFLPA Rookie Premiere event. So what exactly is the NFLPA Rookie Premiere event?

“The event serves as a unique opportunity for rookies to link up with some of the industry’s most influential companies to build on their budding NIL careers and leverage the power of their group player rights through the union.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected University of Oregon running back Bucky Irving with the 125th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here’s JT Olson’s Draft Grade For Irving

This is admittedly not the mold that I expected the Bucs to target. I was looking for a bigger, more physical back to help pick up first downs on short yardage situations and punish defenses in the red zone. A true compliment to what they have in Rachaad White.

However, that isn’t to say that I don’t like Irving as a player. He catches the ball well and does an excellent job of avoiding initial tacklers. It’s honestly a very similar skillset to what White provides this offense.

I feel really good about the depth of the running back room after this pick. White, Irving and Chase Edmonds are all guys who can do similar things, so the offense never really has to change regardless of who is in there. I just wish there was a tougher, more physical element to the room than what they have.

Look for Irving to push for reps as RB2 during the offseason. His big play ability and quickness gives the Pewter Pirates another threat at the running back position.

