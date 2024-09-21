Florida and Mississippi State meet in SEC play, looking to rebound from head-scratching home losses

Florida (1-2, 0-1 SEC) will face Mississippi State (1-2, 0-0) on Saturday at noon ET (ESPN), with both teams seeking a much-needed victory. The Gators are favored to win over the Bulldogs by 6.5 points, yet numerous questions surround the performance of both teams.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Both teams seek major rebounds after home losses that have turned up the heat on their head coaches. Mississippi State lost 45-17 to Toledo in nonleague play, which has drawn scrutiny on first-year coach Jeff Lebby, but the seat is hotter for Florida counterpart Billy Napier, whose team fell 33-20 to Texas A&M in their SEC opener. The Gators seek their first win over the host Bulldogs since winning 13-6 in 2018 with the game’s lone touchdown.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida running back Ja’Kobi Jackson (24) dives over the goal line to score a touchdown on a 2-yard run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Mississippi State’s passing game appears to be on the way back to its old fast-paced ways under Lebby after last year’s major drop-off. The Bulldogs are averaging 278 yards per game to rank 42nd nationally and have scored six of their 11 touchdowns in five plays or less. The air game has accounted for 10 of their 11 explosive plays with three TDs. That poses a big challenge for a Gators secondary that ranks 92nd of 133 FBS teams (235.7) and next to last in the conference. Florida last week allowed the Aggies to throw for TDs of 73 and 29 yards and 178 overall, two games after No. 19 Miami (Florida) threw for 385 yards and three scores in the opener.

Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Toledo in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/James Pugh)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida: Receiver Elijah Badger. He ranks fourth in the SEC with 260 yards on 11 catches, including 94 yards on five receptions with a score last week against A&M. His averages of 23.6 yards per catch and 86.7 per game also rank fourth in the league.

Mississippi State: QB Blake Shapen. He ranks 20th nationally with 834 passing yards (278.0 per game) and has completed 70.1% of his passes (61 for 87) for seven touchdowns with one interception. That includes 319 yards and two TDs on 28-of-39 passing against Toledo. Shapen’s TD total is tied for 18th in FBS.

FACTS & FIGURES

Florida ranks 39th in passing (279.0 yards per game) with Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway (541 yards, four TDs, three INTs) alternating drives last week against A&M. … Running back Montrell Johnson has 33 carries for 166 rushing yards (55.3 per game) and three TDs. … Bulldogs receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. leads the nation with 17.9 all-purpose yards per play and averages 131.3 per contest. His 268 yards receiving rank third in the conference. … Mississippi State’s defense ranks 94th (388 yards).

Mississippi State wide receiver Mario Craver (7) scores a touchdown against Toledo defensive back Nasir Bowers (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/James Pugh)

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, left, looks for a receiver as offensive lineman Austin Barber, center, blocks Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)