Let’em Run Saturday: back at Gulfstream Park to dominate field

Gulfstream Park

Saturday promises to be a fantastic day of racing at Gulfstream Park, with ideal conditions on tap. Expect warm, dry weather with temperatures ranging from the high 70s to low 80s under partly sunny skies — perfect for a day at the track. We’ve got our eyes on three standout races on the card: Race 7, Race 9, and Race 11. Each features competitive fields and betting value, making them well worth highlighting in today’s Let’em Run spotlight.

Be sure to check out the video in this story — it offers an in-depth breakdown of today’s key races. In the meantime, here’s some quick-hit insight and solid info that can help you find a winner or two.

Gulfstream Park Race 7 4:15 EST 5 Furlongs Turf OC 25K/N1X



#6 Esperon 7-2 Looks to be the speed of speed, Edgar Zayas on board for 2nd time, so he has

a feel for what’s under the hood, and what’s under the hood is blistering fractions, w/o on 4/11

says “let’s go”.

#8 Tap Gold 5-1 Most consistent runner and not a “need the lead” type. Has won off layoffs

before, and Jockey Gonzalez knows him from win ride 2 starts back.

#2 Fulanito 6-1 Wild card speedster, never on Turf before, but w/o on 2/21 at 46 sec on Turf

says he likes Turf, and if our top pick fails to fire, Jockey Jaramillo may take control.

** 6 horses in field have faced each other recently **

Race 8 4:47 EST 6 1⁄2 Furlongs Dirt MSW 55K

#5 Moment’s Notice 8-5 Closed strongly at longer last out, shortening up may be the key. Gets

bet a lot, so presents a good picture on the track. Trainer Clement gives the ride to very capable

Jaramillo.

#3 Weekendsandwhiskey 2-1 Not a bad way to spend a weekend. This 1st time starter out of

Justify cost a pretty penny. Trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey Edgar Zayas team up to win on 1st

timers often, and w/o’s are like clockwork.

#8 Canuto 8-1 Horse could be a runner right out of the gate. Workouts are “en fuego”. Mild

concern that last w/o was out of the gate, and did not fire as he has previously, still worth a look.

** 5 of 8 runners are 1st time starters in this field of 8 **

Race 9 5:19 EST 1 Mile Turf OC 25K/N1X

#4 Do Gooder 9-2 Trainer Jena Antonucci due to get hot, and this horse taking a big class

drop. Coming in from Keeneland, Saratoga, Churchill Downs. The w/o’s say she is ready to fire

a big one.

#7 Goodbetterbest 6-1 Very solid veteran runner, #1 Prime Power always gives her best shot.

4 for 4 at the distance, loves the air at Gulfstream and another taking a class drop.

#2 Silver Moonlight 5-1 Last out was a failed experiment on dirt, back to Gulfstream turf where

she is 3 for 3. Leave trainer Saffie Joseph and jockey Edgar Zayas out at your own risk.

** Big field of 11 runners make this best betting race in the sequence **

Race 10 5:54 EST 7 Furlongs Dirt OC 62K

#7 Antiquarian 9-5 Clearly class of field. Coming off a 10 month layoff. Has raced in big time

Graded Stakes against some of the best (Dornoch, Sierra Leone, Honor Matrie etc). Putting

Zayas in the saddle says this is not just a prep race for bigger. Likely a very short price.

#8 Shaq Diesel 9-2 If your looking to upset #1 pick, this horse loves Gulfstream and this tricky

7F distance. Jockey Vasquez knows this horse well, and w/o’s say he is ready to battle.

#6 Loco Abario 6-1 Speed at 7F is a big asset, and not sure if there is a lot of speed in the

body of race. Second off a layoff and worth including on any tickets.

Race 11 6:28 EST 1 Mile Turf MSW

#5 Candytown 8-5 This is a sweet horse with jockey Zayas getting back aboard, who was on

for strong Maiden effort 2 back. Workouts look great and Zayas and Pletcher are hitting at 42%

in the last 60 days (sample of 12).

#7 Papa Golf 8-1 Going to take a swing with this colt. Has had a different jockey for each trip,

and Pletcher’s 2nd entry here is a wildcard, but Jaramillo very capable and represents #1 Prime

Power.

Be sure to tune in on Saturday at 12:30 for our live podcast with updated info on the races after

scratches and changes…and we will be breakinng down the lucrative Tropical Turf P3…Races

7, 9, and 11.