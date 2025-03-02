Grand Prix Weekend: St. Petersburg: Today’s race schedule, time, TV channels, streaming. Radio here on WWBA 820 A.M.

The 2025 IndyCar season kicks off with the St. Petersburg race, marking the first event of the series.

WWBA 820 HOME OF INDYCAR – CLICK HERE Television is WTVT 13

FOXSPORTS The 2025 INDYCAR season gets underway today in the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The race will take place on a temporary course in downtown St. Petersburg. The circuit is 1.8 miles long and has 14 turns. Today’s schedule NTT IndyCar Series Warmup: 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET (FS2)

NTT IndyCar Series Race: 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

How can I watch IndyCar St. Petersburg? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 IndyCar St. Petersburg race will be broadcast live on FOX.

How can I watch IndyCar St. Petersburg? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 IndyCar St. Petersburg race will be broadcast live on FOX.

How can I stream IndyCar St. Petersburg?

The 2025 IndyCar St. Petersburg race will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.