IMSA 2024: NBC sets time for the final series of the season.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – On the heels of last week’s multi-year extension of the media rights agreement between the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and NBC Sports, both parties today confirmed five IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races that will have NBC network coverage in 2025.

The five events include the Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 25-26, 2025, the two-hour, 40-minute Motul Course de Monterey Powered by Hyundai N at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on May 11, the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on June 22, the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 21 and the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Oct. 11.

The availability of a network window required the Watkins Glen event date to shift to one weekend earlier than what was originally announced in March’s unveiling of the 2025 WeatherTech Championship schedule. As announced last week, NBC network coverage expands to 17 total hours beginning in 2025, nearly a 50 percent increase over 2024 and previous seasons.

“As we expected, fan and industry response to the announcement that we have extended our relationship with NBC Sports has been overwhelmingly positive,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “The addition of more hours on NBC network was especially well received, and we are pleased to follow up that news with confirmation of which races our fans will be able to find on NBC in 2025. We are grateful to NBC Sports for these expanded opportunities, as well as our teammates at Watkins Glen International for the date flexibility to accommodate this television window a week earlier than we’d originally announced.”

In addition to race coverage, one-hour season preview and championship weekend setup shows also will air on NBC network. Exact dates for those shows, along with times for NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule – which will include coverage on Peacock and USA Network – will be released at a later date.