Indeed, it’s happening! USF has broken ground for their on-campus stadium, marking the end of a long period of anticipation and setbacks.

After years of disappointment, discussion, and heartbreak, the University of South Florida finally broke ground on their new on-campus football stadium. The 30,000-seat stadium will assist the Bulls in advancing to their next goal, which is to become a member of a Power 4 conference.

“It will be different,” USF Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford said. “It will be better. And our students deserve it. Our fans deserve it.”

“It’s kind of surreal that it’s actually happening,” USF Head Football Coach Alex Golesh said. “We’ve been talking about it for so long. There’s so much planning that’s gone into it, but to have something to call home here on campus, I think it will be a really surreal and incredible experience for a lot of people that have done a lot over the past 27 years to establish this program, and certainly our university.”

The renderings depict a concourse offering 360-degree views of the field, featuring an illuminated “Bull U” logo within the student section, and a grassy space available for use on non-game days.

The home stands, shaded and located on the stadium’s south side, are crafted to enhance the fan experience with an emphasis on comfort and convenience. The lower and main bowls in this area will be dedicated to USF fans. The south side will also feature premium seating options, such as club seats and private suites. Additionally, a covered rooftop patio will offer fans a distinctive vantage point above the stadium. These sections are thoughtfully designed to provide both comfort and unobstructed views of the field, ensuring a superior viewing experience.

We are thrilled to bring our on-campus stadium vision closer to reality, and these new renderings give Bulls fans an exciting glimpse into the game day experience awaiting them,” said Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly. “Our priority is to deliver an unparalleled fan experience. Key features of the stadium, such as the inviting north lawn, southside premium tower, and expansive concourse, are specifically designed to enhance comfort and offer unique amenities that cater to our community. This stadium is truly being designed by USF, for USF, reflecting valuable input from our students, alumni, Bulls Nation, and the greater Tampa Bay community to elevate the overall experience.”

The \$340 million stadium, scheduled to open in 2027, is expected to significantly enhance facilities and the fan experience. Additionally, it represents a crucial milestone for the Bulls as they gear up for another opportunity to secure a spot in a Power Four conference.

Anticipating another wave of conference realignment between 2027 and 2030, several factors come into play, such as market size, fan base, academic standing, and athletic achievements. Although a new stadium will be beneficial, the University of South Florida must also enhance its football program and overall athletic prowess to be a contender for inclusion in a Power 4 conference.