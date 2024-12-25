RANT SPORTS – The NBA first televised a Christmas Day game in 1947, just a year after the league’s inception. The New York Knicks played against the Providence Steamrollers at Madison Square Garden, and the tradition has continued almost every year since then, except for a lockout in 1998

Well Netflix is ready this Christmas Day to start a brand new tradition with an NFL doubleheader they paid $75 million per game for the next three years, It was a big move for Netflix the largest streaming service in the world with over 270 million subscribers worldwide.

The NBA is still a force on Christmas Day

As usual, the NBA has assembled a robust schedule of five games featuring some of the top teams and stars. ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 will broadcast all five contests, accompanied by extensive NBA support programming.

The events commence at noon at Madison Square Garden with the Knicks hosting San Antonio, followed by a trip to Dallas for the Mavericks’ 3:30 p.m. battle with the Timberwolves. Additionally, the night session begins at 6 p.m. with a throwback rivalry game between the Celtics and 76ers.

Additionally, the night continues with a 8 p.m. marquee matchup between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Lastly, at 10:30 p.m. the day ends with the Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns. That ends 12 plus of hoops action as the NBA’s Christmas gift to fans.

NFL on Netflix hopes to start a new tradition

The day commences in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers will host the Chiefs in a crucial matchup between AFC playoff contenders. The Steelers are vying to secure the AFC North title, making this game particularly significant. Additionally, a delightful highlight will be a performance by the “Queen of Christmas,” Mariah Carey, who will inaugurate the Netflix show.

The nightcap in Houston features the Texans facing the Ravens, with both teams aspiring to advance deep into the playoffs. However, the Ravens must first defeat Pittsburgh to secure the AFC North title and earn a first-round home game.

Netflix gives fans an additional holiday gift of Beyonce doing a halftime concert in Houston her hometown

Conclusion

December 25th is a day that caters to all fans, accommodating both NBA enthusiasts and dedicated NFL supporters. As you spend the day with your family, there will be fun entertaining options to watch and stream on Wednesday.