Jameis Winston signs with the Giants is now a done deal. No Aaron Rodgers return to NY.





A veteran QB signed with a New York team on Friday night, but neither Aaron Rodgers nor the New York Jets were involved in the transaction.

The New York Giants signed 31-year-old free agent QB Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal. Winston is seen as New York’s expected starter, and if the Giants draft Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 overall in the upcoming NFL draft, they’d probably have Sanders work behind Winston as a backup for a season or two before throwing him into the fire.

Winston’s two-year deal supports such a plan.

What does this mean for Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer whom the Jets recently moved on from? The Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers were widely seen as Rodgers’ remaining two landing spots.

One can deduce that the Giants wouldn’t have signed Winston on Friday night if they felt that Rodgers was still an option. This means that Rodgers — who met with the Steelers on Friday — is ostensibly facing two choices: join the Steelers or retire.

Without any other known courses of action for Rodgers on the table, one would think that a decision will arrive soon, but then again, this is Aaron Rodgers we’re dealing with. He’s been known to delay decisions of this nature and take his time figuring out his next move.

It’s the Steelers who are more than likely motivated to figure out their QB situation immediately, and definitely before the draft. Hence, a Rodgers announcement — one way or another — could arrive in the coming days.

NFL Drama: Teams Tire as Aaron Rodgers Mulls Retirement

Will Rodgers be Pittsburgh’s next quarterback, or will he decide to hang up his cleats? Even if the 41-year-old were to not play in 2025, there’s no telling whether he’d be done for good, especially if another team came calling next offseason.