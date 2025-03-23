For Aaron Rodgers it is either sign with Pittsburgh or hangup his cleats

Friday former Jets and Packers All Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in Pittsburgh talking about his joining the team. His visit was considered by both sides as a getting to know each other and for him to tour the faculties and speak with the coaches.

At present the Steelers are only offering Rodgers a one-year deal and are not expected to sweeten it the longer talks are dragged out. Rodgers wants a two-year deal however the number of teams wanting the 41 year star has dropped to one.

While, Rodgers was in Pittsburgh talking with the Steelers about their quarterback opening one of his suitors was making a move. The New York Giants signed 31-year-old free agent QB Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal where he will likely serve as tutor to Shedeur Sanders who New York is expected to take at No. 3 overall in the upcoming NFL draft.

Rodgers had also hoped to have a shot at a spot in Minnesota but earlier this week they took their deal for him off the table in favor of J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings told teams who were interested in their second year QB out of Michigan that he’ll be their starter heading into next season, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

If Rodgers is expected to quarterback the Steelers with newly acquired receiver DK Metcalf to their first playoff win since 2016, Rodgers and the Steelers’ decision-makers should be on the best terms possible. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X that the meeting lasted six hours and was a “positive visit.”

So expect a deal to come this week if Rodgers does not wish to retire instead.