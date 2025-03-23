Florida Gators take on the NCAA Champs the UConn Huskies in second round. Today at noon.

The Gators have gone 17-4 against SEC opponents, with a 14-0 record in non-conference play. Florida averages 85.7 points while outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game.

The Huskies’ record in Big East play is 15-7. UConn ranks second in the Big East with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed, Jr. averaging 2.7.

Florida makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). UConn has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Condon is averaging 11.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Gators. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hassan Diarra is averaging 7.8 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 90.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.