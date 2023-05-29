Jason Adam Shuts The Door In Wild 11-10 Rays Win Over Dodgers

Rays Finish Homestand With Series Win Over Dodgers

St. Petersburg, FL – Jason Adam thought his day was done after striking out James Outman to end the eighth inning. Pete Fairbanks was slated to get the ninth but Fairbanks felt a considerable amount of pain while warming up and was unavailable. Rays manager Kevin Cash had to alert Adam that he was going to go in and finish the game. Adam was not deterred by the assignment and retired the Dodgers in order to give Tampa Bay the 11-10 win in the series rubber game.

Jalen Beeks (2-2, 4.55 ERA) worked the seventh inning earning the win and Jason Adam picks up his seventh save. With the win, the Rays improve to 39-16 overall and 26-6 at home. The Rays finish their longest homestand of the season with series wins over the Toronto Blue Jays (3-1), the Milwaukee Brewers (2-1), and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2-1) to finish 7-3.

Victor Gonzalez (1-2, 2.45 ERA) takes the loss for the Dodgers who fall to 32-22 on the season.

Rays Early Lead Erased On Dodgers Homers In Second:

The Rays jumped out to a 1-0 in the bottom of the first thanks to an opposite field 2-out RBI single by Isaac Paredes scoring Wander Franco.

The lead didn’t last long as Chris Taylor and Max Muncy deliverd back-to-back homers to open the top of the second. It was Taylor’s eighth homer and Muncy’s 17th. It marked the fifth time the Dodgers delivered back-to-back homers this season.

The inning got worse for Josh Fleming and the Rays as Miguel Vargas walked, moved to second on a single by Miguel Rojas, and scored on a single by Trayce Thompson. The single by Thompson ended an 0-for-36 skid and was just his third hit in 38 plate appearances against a left handed pitcher this season. Fleming avoided additional damage on a fielder choice and a groundball double play to end the inning with the Rays trailing 3-1.

Rays Bat Around And Answer Dodgers In Second:

Tampa Bay answered the Dodgers with 6 runs in the bottom of the second to grab a 7-3 lead. Jose Siri delivered a soft fly ball toward left-fielder Chris Taylor and it bounced over his head allowing Siri to advance to third with a triple. Siri came in to score on a double by Luke Raley. Gavin Stone struck out Francisco Mejia and Yandy Diaz lined out to left but Wander Franco delivered a 2-out RBI single scoring Raley. Franco moved to second base on the throw to the plate and scored on Brandon Lowe‘s 2-out RBI single and the Rays took a 4-3 lead. Harold Ramirez reached base on an infield single. Brandon Lowe scored on a double by Isaac Paredes and Ramirez scored on a single by Josh Lowe.

Freeman Extends Streak, Dodgers Tie Game:

Freddie Freeman led off the top of the third inning lining a double off the glove of Jose Siri to extend his hitting streak to 17 straight games. He scored on a RBI single off the bat of J.D. Martinez to cut the Rays lead to 7-4. Chris Taylor followed with a single and Max Muncy grounded a slow roller to Brandon Lowe who threw past Wander Franco allowing Martinez to score. Muncy advanced to second and Taylor to third. Taylor came in to score the Dodgers sixth run on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Miguel Vargas and Muncy moved up to third. Muncy scored on a sacrifice fly by Miguel Rojas as the Dodgers tied the game at 7-7.

Rays Regain Lead In 3rd, Extend in 4th:

Luke Raley walked to lead off the bottom of the third, stole second, and scored on a Yandy Diaz single to put the Rays on top 8-7. The single by Diaz extended his on-base streak to 22 straight game and he’s reached base in 32 of his past 33 games.

Tampa Bay extended it’s lead to 10-7 in the bottom of the 4th. Isaac Paredes connected on a solo homer to push the Rays lead to 9-7. It was Paredes eighth homer of the season. Josh Lowe singled, stole second and third, and score the Rays 10th run on a fielders choice to Freddie Freeman off the bat of Luke Raley.

Thompson Homer Cuts Lead In Fifth:

With two out in the fifth inning Trayce Thompson homered to cut the Rays lead to 10-8. Austin Barnes followed with what appeared to be another extra base hit but Luke Raley made a leaping catch at the wall to end the inning.

Dodgers Go Back-To-Back Again, All Tied At 10:

With 2-ouot in the sixth inning J.D. Martinez and Chris Taylor delivered back-to-back solo homers to tie the game at 10-10. It was Martinez’s 10th homer and Taylor’s second of the game and ninth on the year.

Rays Regain Lead In 7th:

Luke Raley hustled down the line for an infield single, moved to third on a single by Yandy Diaz, and scored on a fielders choice off the bat of Wander Franco to give the Rays a 11-10 lead.

Rays Bullpen Slams Door:

Despite a barrage of runs against Rays starter Josh Fleming, the much maligned Rays relievers quieted the Dodgers bats. Jalen Beeks worked a scoreless seventh picking up the win and Jason Adam worked the eighth and ninth innings to earn the save.

LaSorsa Gets The Call:

Prior to the game the Rays calledd up left hander Joe LaSorsa. To make room on the 26 man roster, Tampa Bay optioned Trevor Kelley to Triple-A Durham and to make room on the 40-man roster the Rays designated Chris Muller for assignment.

Up Next For Rays:

The Tampa Bay Rays will head to Chicago to take on the Cubs beginning Monday afternoon at 2:20. Taj Bradley (3-1, 4.44 ERA) will take the mound for the Rays. The Cubs will counter with veteran right hander Marcus Stroman (4-4, 2.95 ERA).