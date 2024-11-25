Jayden Reid hits game winning, buzzer beater shot to give USF victory over Wright State

by Carter Brantley

7 seconds left, USF down 72-71.

Guard Jayden Reid gets the inbound, quickly advances down court, gets to the right corner.

He picks up his dribble and shoots a fadeaway mid-range jumper.

Up to this point, the Bulls had hung in tough with 4-3 Wright State, despite a tremendous performance from Raiders forward Jack Doumbia, who ended the game with 19 points on 9/11 shooting from the field.

The Bulls entered the 2nd half down 2 points despite allowing 9 offensive rebounds compared to their own total of 2.

Both teams shot 33% from deep, but due to the Raiders’ ability to crash the offensive boards, they got up 7 more total shots than the Bulls.

USF made up for this difference with a 14 point difference in points in the paint between the 2 teams, as big man Jamille Reynolds had another double double with 13 points and14 rebounds.

He also mixed in 3 blocks, using his 6’11 frame to his advantage in rim protection.

Now to return to that last second shot; Reid pulls the jumper, fading away into the corner, and the ball sails through the net.

Bulls win, 73-72, to cap off a fine weekend performance at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, advancing to 4-3 on the season.

USF has a break for Thanksgiving week, with their next game coming at home on Tuesday, December 3 against the Stetson Hatters.

There’s still a little over a month left before the Bulls begin conference play, but they’ve gotten off to a great start on their way to try to defend their regular season American Conference title.

The hope is that USF can use the month of December to continue to build momentum and have the roster gel before they open things up against Eastern Carolina on New Year’s Day.