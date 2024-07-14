Jhonkensy Noel Delivers Pinch Hit Homer In 8th, Guardians Defeat Rays 4-2

St. Petersburg, FL – Jhonkensy Noel delivered a pinch hit 2-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to give the Cleveland Guardians a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon.

Garrett Cleavinger (5-2, 3.55 ERA) takes the loss for Tampa Bay who fall back under .500 at 47-48. The Rays will look for their fifth straight series win at home in the rubber game Sunday afternoon. It will be the sixth rubber match for the Rays in their last eight series. The loss drops them to 6-6 when tied entering the eighth inning, although they had won their last three such contests.

Once again the major problem for the Rays offense was the inability to get the key hit, finishing 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. The Rays are 1-for-27 through the first two games of the series. The 0-for-11 marks the most plate appearances with runners in scoring position in a game without a hit since going 0-for-11 on October 3, 2021 against the New York Yankees

“That’s a trend that we got to kick that trend. You feel it in the dugout, you feel it throughout the game.” Cash said. “We’re capable of getting those big hits but they’re not coming right now, hopefully we can reset that a little bit tomorrow heading into the break. The guys are getting pitched tough, but we are capable of finding a way to get that big hit but it’s not coming right now.”

Nick Sandlin (6-0, 3.74 ERA) picks up the win for the Guardians who end their three game losing skid and improve to 58-36. Emmanuel Clase worked a scoreless ninth to notch his 29th save on the season. Cleveland improves to a MLB best 50-9 when scoring 4 or more runs. They improve to 8-5 in games where they enter the eighth inning tied.

Zack Littell was not involved in the decision working six innings allowing a pair of runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out three and walking two. He threw 87 pitches with 57 for strikes. “He did a really nice job.” Manager Kevin Cash said. “Good bounce back outing for him after his last one (7ER/4IP at Texas 7/7/24). I knew he wanted to do a little bit better job late in counts – late in at-bats – to make big pitches and I felt like he did.”

Like Littell, the Guardians started Gavin Williams was not involved in the decision allowing a pair of runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out two and walking three. He threw 94 pitches with 57 for strikes. It was just Williams third start of the season after a lengthy absence (right elbow inflammation) and the 94 pitches is a season high.

Littell finishes off an impressive first half body of work. He leads the Rays in games started (19) and innings pitched (101.1). He’s worked five or more innings in 16 of his 19 starts and has had very little margin of error during his outings. The Rays offense has scored two runs of support or less in 15 of his 19 starts including in each of his last 10.

Yandy Diaz put the Rays on top 1-0 with a RBI double in the bottom of the third inning scoring Richie Palacios from first.

Cleveland responded with a pair of runs (one earned) in the top of the fourth. Angel Martinez opened the inning with a homer, his second of the season. With one out Josh Naylor walked and David Fry reached on catcher’s interference. Andres Gimenez brought Naylor home with a RBI single to put the Guardians up 2-1.

The lead was short lived as Richie Palacios tripled to open the bottom of the fifth. Jonny DeLuca sent a ground ball to shortstop Daniel Schneemann who uncorked a wild throw to first allowing Palacios to come home with the tying run.

Cleveland took a 4-2 lead in the top of the eighth inning on a pinch hit 2-run homer off the bat of Jhonkensky Noel off Rays’ reliever Garett Cleavinger. It was Noel’s fourth homer of the season.

Shawn Armstrong allowed a Jose Ramirez double in the top of the ninth off the bat of Jose Ramirez.

Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth inning to pick up his 29th save of the season.

Longoria Returns To Tropicana Field:

Evan Longoria returned to Tropicana Field and threw out the first pitch. It was his first time back at Tropicana Field during a baseball game since being traded to the San Francisco Giants on December 20, 2017.

Up Next For Rays:

The Tampa Bay Rays close out their first half schedule and complete their three game weekend series with the Cleveland Guardians Sunday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. The Rays will send Ryan Pepiot (5-5 4.20 ERA) to the mound and the Guardians counter with right hander Ben Lively (8-4, 3.59 ERA).