Jackson County Politicians Are Worried MLB’s John Sherman Will Take His Kansas City Team To Nashville

There seems to be a stadium proposal in Kansas.

Kansas City, Missouri politicians are sounding the alarm that Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals’ owner John Sherman may move his business from Kansas City to an out of state location and that locale may not be across the Missouri-Kansas border and Kansas City, Kansas. Out of state could be Tennessee as there is a group, Music City Baseball, that is trying to land a Major League Baseball expansion team. “They’ve (Sherman) told us that they’re going to pursue all and every option, and out-of-state is an option,” said Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca. There is one problem with Abarca’s worry that the Music City Baseball group is going to come in and swoop Sherman’s Royals. John Loar, who is the front man for Music City Baseball, said he’s “never had a conversation with Royals owner John Sherman about a potential move to Nashville”. Loar is carefully pursuing a Major League Baseball expansion team and probably is staying clear of any owner who is trying to get public money for a new or renovated stadium.

The Governor of Kansas and the Kansas State Legislature have begun the process of getting the attention of Sherman and the owner of the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs, Clark Hunt, with a package of subsidies that could entice Sherman and Hunt to move their operations about 25 miles west of their business’s present Jackson County, Missouri location to a spot in Kansas. Missouri political leaders plan to present an offer to both Sherman and Hunt to keep them in Missouri sometime later this summer. Music City Baseball needs to find funding for a stadium and that may not be so easy as more than a billion public dollars is headed to the NFL’s Tennessee Titans ownership to help fund a new venue and public money has been allocated for a soccer venue.

