FOX Soccer Sunday: Euro 2024 Has England v. Spain while Copa America is Miami with Argentina and Columbia.

FOX will start a doubleheader at today with England facing Spain in the EURO 2024 final in Belin, Germany. The primetime game in Miami features Argentina against Colombia in the Copa America final at a sold-out Hard Rock Stadium.Fox will air the Euro 2024 final at 3 p.m. ET, and it will also be available for streaming on the Fox Sports App, which requires a cable or pay TV subscription. The Copa America final will be broadcast in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For England, it’s a chance to win major hardware for the first time since the 1966 World Cup at the old Wembley Stadium in London. Meanwhile, fans in Miami will see the defending World Cup champions from Argentina, led by Inter-Miami star Lionel Messi, facing a talented Colombia team looking to pull off an upset.

Before Sunday’s finals, the Copa América third-place match between Canada and Uruguay will take place on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will air on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET.