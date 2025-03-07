JT Olson’s Post NFL Combine Top-50 Big Board

J.T. Olsen – Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

We are in the heart of the NFL draft season. The NFL combine is over and we are now looking at free agency. But before teams make educated decisions on where to spend their money, it’s important to know where the strengths of this NFL Draft class are.

While there is still much work to be done with evaluating this draft class, there are clear trends in the first round and into the second as to where the talent is. And while future prospects may crack this list in the future, he’s where my evaluations are at as of today. Here is my NFL draft post combine top 50 big board.

1. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

2. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

3. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

4. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

5. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

6. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

7. Will Campbell, OL, LSU

8. Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

—

Barron is fantastic at everything he does. He’s got experience at safety and nickel and he looked great at outside corner last year. I’ve seen comparisons to Brian Branch as a safety, but I also compare him to Tre’davious White as an outside cornerback.

9. Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

10. Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

11. Tetairoa McMillian, WR, Arizona

12. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

13. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

—

There is a little projection with this one, but I really like the tools that Ersery brings to the table. Guys who are this big and strong don’t usually move as gracefully as he does. He needs some polishing with his hand placement usage as well as staying low and driving his man, but the ceiling here is very high.

14. Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

15. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

16. James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee

17. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

18. Malaki Starks, FS, Georgia

19. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

20. Walter Nolan, DT, Ole Miss

21. Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

—

This is who I project will be the Buccaneers top choice at pick 19. A true student of the game who has the deepest arsenal of pass rush moves in the draft. On top of that, he has the flexibility to bend around the edge as well as anyone in the NFL.

22. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

23. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

24. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

25. Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

26. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

27. Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

—

Alexander looked like a man among boys while playing in the Mid American Conference. He has the pass rush moves to get to the quarterback, as well as the physical gifts to just out athlete offensive linemen. I wish he weren’t turning 25 years old as a rookie, but some team is going to love him for the next 4 or 5 years.

28. Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

29. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

30. Jalon Walker, EDGE/LB, Georgia

31. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

—

Sanders isn’t my top rated quarterback in this draft, but he’s the most NFL ready. He’s accurate and does a nice job facilitating the offense and hitting his man in time. I don’t love the overall upside because his tools aren’t great, but he can be a starting quarterback in this league if you don’t ask him to do too much.

32. Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

33. Xavier Watts, FS, Notre Dame

34. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

35. Josh Conley, OT, Oregon

36. Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

37. Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

38. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

39. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

40. Kelvin Banks, OL, Texas

—

I struggle with what to do with Banks. I really enjoyed watching him, but I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a high end offensive tackle prospect with slower feet. His future might be best at guard, but that makes him a little more of a project.

41. Tyliek Williams, DT, Ohio State

42. Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

43. Josiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

44. Andrew Mukuba, FS, Texas

45. Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

—

Corners who are 6’4 and move the way that Porter does don’t come around very often. He’s only played the position for 3 of his 6 years in college, but he’s a more well rounded player than you’d expect. Another player who will turn 25 as a rookie, but for the next few years he can be a good starter on the outside.

46. Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

47. Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

48. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

49. Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

50. Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia

