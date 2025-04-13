Junior Caminero’s 3-Run Homer Seals Rays 8-3 Win Over Braves

Tampa, FL – Junior Caminero delivered a 3-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to an 8-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Joe Boyle (1-0, 0.00 ERA) picked up the win for the Rays to win the series and improve their record to 7-8. The Rays improve to 3-2 over their past five games.

Chris Sale takes the loss (0-2, 6.63 ERA) take the loss as the Braves fall to a 4-11. The Braves 4-11 record is the sixth worst start in franchise history and tied for the third worst since moving to Atlanta in 1966.

Boyle was recalled from the Triple-A Durham Bulls to make the start. The move was not due to any injury to a starting pitcher, rather a strategic move to use him in a spot start allowing the Rays to gain an extra day of rest for the rotation. With the Rays in the midst of 13 straight games this early in the season the opportunity presented itself and the team took advantage of it.

Boyle retired the first 13 hitters he faced including striking out six. He finished the day with five plus innings and did not allow a hit. He was charged with two earned runs striking out seven, walking two, and hit a batter. He mad 74 pitches with 46 for strikes.

“Comfort, confidence, and the way the was able to get in a rhythm really good against an Atlanta offense that left last nights game on fire a little bit.” Manager Kevin Cash said of his Boyle’s performance. “It was pretty dominant stuff early on that he was able to maintain throughout his five innings plus of work.”

Boyle spoke about controlling what he could on the mound. “I was dialed into my process, what I can control I feel confident about that. I obviously can’t control the results.”

As for taking Boyle out during the not hitter, Cash said good naturedly said, “Six innings, he wasn’t going any farther than that. I can appreciate the way baseball is viewed. I understand that. I looked at Brady [Williams] and said ‘this is going to over real well’ right now.”

Boyle was not upset about being removed from the game. “I understood the decision. He said. “Definitely want to stay in the ballgame, not going to argue with him.”

Yandy Diaz led off the Rays half of the first with a homer to deep right field. It was Diaz’s second home run of the season and 17th leadoff homer in his career. The Rays increased the lead on a 2-out single off the bat of Jose Caballero to plate Junior Caminero. Caminero singled and advanced to bases on a throwing error by Jarred Kelenic when attempting to double Caminero off first on a fly out off the bat of Christopher Morel.

The Rays added to the lead in the bottom of the fourth an RBI single by Coco Montes that scored Jose Caballero. Caballero led off the inning with a walk and stole second.

Yandy Diaz walked to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning, moved to second when Chris Sale hit Curtis Mead, and scored on 1-out single off the bat of Christopher Morel to push the Rays lead to 4-0 and end Chris Sale’s afternoon.

Sale was replaced by right hander Pierce Johnson with runners at first and second, the responsibility of Sale. Johnson retired Jose Caballero on a fly out and struck out Danny Jansen to strand both runners.

Sale, finished the afternoon logging 4.1-innings allowing four runs, three earned on six hits while striking out seven and walking three.

The Braves rallied in the sixth inning scoring three ties to cut the lead to 4-3. Joe Boyle hit Nick Allen to lead off the inning. He stole second based and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Danny Jansen. Boyle then walked the ninth hitter Eli White to put runners on the corners. Kevin Cash went to the bullpen and summoned Mason Montgomery to face the top of the order and protect the 4-0 lead.

Montgomery got Michael Harris II to ground into a fielders choice plating the run and shaving the lead to 4-1. Austin Riley struck out for the second out but Harris stole second to get into scoring position and moved to third on an error by third baseman Junior Caminero. Matt Olson delivered a long single off the wall in left and cut the lead to 4-2. Ozzie Albies followed with an RBI single to center to cut the lead to 4-3.

The Rays scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out Jake Mangum singled and Taylor Walls walked. Pierce Johnson struck out Yandy Diaz for the second out. Jonathan Aranda pinch hit and Brian Snitker went to the bullpen for Enyel De Los Santos. Aranda delivered a single to score Mangum. Junior Caminero followed with a 3-run homer to extend the lead to 8-3. It was Caminero’s third homer of the year.

Garrett Cleavinger struck out the side in the seventh inning and turned the ball over to Mason Englert to open the eighth. Englert did his job and allowed the rest of the pen to have the day off working the final two innings scoreless.

Up Next For Rays:

The Tampa Bay Rays continue their season high 13-game homestand by hosting the AL East rival Boston Red Sox for a three game series. Shane Baz (1-0, 1.38 ERA) will take the mound for the Rays. The Red Sox starter is to be determined.