Let’em Run Mar. 15 preview

By Fred York and Sean Miller

Let’em Run: Gulfstream Park Races 8-12 and The Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs (3/15/25)

In this edition of Let’em Run, we’re diving into the action-packed Saturday card at Gulfstream Park and the unique Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs. With top trainers like Victor Barboza, Kent Sweezy, Dale Romans, and Brad Cox in the mix, along with elite jockeys like Luis Saez, Paco Lopez, and Flavian Prat, this lineup promises high-stakes thrills and big payouts. From the debut of #4 Here Comes Francis in Race 8 to the class drop of #5 Battle On in Race 12, we’ve got you covered with insights and value plays.

Whether you’re hunting for that longshot or backing the favorites like #6 Getaway Car in the Virginia Derby, this preview will help you make informed bets and stay ahead of the competition. Don’t forget to check out our “One Horse Wonders” segment on the podcast and tune in at 12:30 on race day for updates after the scratches. For the full breakdown, visit SportsTalkNYFan.com.

Race 8 – 4:20 EST – Dirt 6F MSW 94K

Field of 8 with 6 first-time starters

#4 Here Comes Francis (8-1): Trained by Victor Barboza, who’s been on fire at Gulfstream Park. This colt’s workouts hint at early speed, and Luis Saez will ensure a clean break.

#1 Looking for Stars (20-1): Another Barboza entry with experience. Rough trip last out, but educational. Paco Lopez aboard, going Turf to Dirt and Route to Sprint, a 30% win angle for Barboza.

#8 Vibe (7-5): Purchased for $3 million, sired by Into Mischief. Repole Stable and West Point Thoroughbred saw something. Watch the tote board.

Bet: 1,4,8 Exacta Box and $20 Win on #4

Race 9 – 4:50 EST – Dirt 7F Clm 8000N2L

#7 Rocky Seas (5-2): First off the claim for Kent Sweezy, who’s hot. Ran second four times straight, now gets Vasquez, who clicks at 43% with Sweezy.

#4 Queen of Soul (4-1): Limited starts, but flashed speed on dirt to break her maiden. Paco Lopez ensures an aggressive ride.

Race 10 – 5:20 EST – Turf 1 Mile OC 62K/N2X

#7 Pharoah’s Wine (6-1): Controlling speed, cutting back to her best distance (2 wins, 2 seconds in 5 tries). Dale Romans’ filly is working lights out and drops in class.

#1 Movin' On Up (9-2): Zayas and Saffie Joseph combo. Needed a break, now ready for return after big races at Saratoga and Churchill Downs.

Bet: $20 Win/Place on #7 if 5-1 or more

Race 11 – 5:50 EST – Dirt 6F OC 25K/N1X

#2 Pleasant Embrace (3-1): Looking for her fourth straight win. Impressive stats (10-5-2-2). Rosario stays on for Kelly Breen. Top Brisnet rating and E8 pace style.

#7 Palmetto Fury (7-2): Also aiming for four straight. Saffie Joseph and Gaffalione team up. Working well off a layoff.

Edge to #2 due to post position. If #1 scratches, #2 on the rail becomes even stronger.

Race 12 – 6:20 EST – Turf 1 1/16 Mile Maiden 25K

Lowest claiming level at GP, most wide-open race on the card

#8 Fountain Run (7-2): First time on turf last out, showed promise. Trainer switch from Todd Pletcher to Anthony Sciametta Jr. Saez staying aboard is a big signal.

#11 Chill the J (4-1): Two solid starts, both on turf. Recently gelded, Gaffalione rides, but outside post is a minor concern.

#5 Battle On (12-1): Biggest class drop in racing (MSW to MClm). Riley Mott takes over. Lasix and gelding could spark improvement.

The Virginia Derby Stakes

One-turn, 1 1/8 Mile race with 50 Derby points on the line.

#6 Getaway Car (9-5): Brad Cox’s other entry after scratching John Hancock. Likely controlling speed.

#7 Rapture (5-1): Cox's alternate with Flavian Prat aboard. Not a need-the-lead type, fits the race flow, and bred for big runs.

Bet: #7 to upset the favorite.

Be sure to catch our Let’em Run podcast’s “One Horse Wonders” segment, breaking down one key horse in each race. Tune in Saturday at 12:30 for updated picks after scratches.

For the full breakdown, visit SportsTalkNYFan.com.