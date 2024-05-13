Luis Muriel scores first 2 MLS goals, Gallese stops late PK as Orlando City beats Union 3-2

CHESTER, Pa, (AP) — Luis Muriel scored two goals — his first in MLS — and Pedro Gallese stopped a penalty kick in the 88th minute to help Orlando City beat the Philadelphia Union 3-2 Saturday night.

Gallese finished with five saves.

Muriel, a 33-year-old Colombian international striker who signed with Orlando City in February, ripped a rising left-footer from outside the area that slipped in the corner of the net to take a 2-1 lead in the 44th minute. Just moments into the second half, Muriel slipped behind the defense and ran onto a through ball played by Nicolás Lodeiro and tapped a rolling shot inside the back post to make it 3-1.

Lodeiro finished with three assists.

Dániel Gazdag converted from the spot to pull the Union within a goal in the 66th minute and had another penalty kick in the 88th that a diving Gallase parried and Gazdag’s rebound attempted sailed over the crossbar.

Orlando City (3-5-3) snapped a three-game winless streak, including back-to-back losses.

Mikael Uhre scored in the 12th minute to give the Union a 1-0 lead but Lodeiro played a chip-shot entry to Duncan McGuire for a header from point-blank range to make it 1-1 in the 21st minute.

Phildelphia had 61.5% possession and outshot Orlando City 29-13, 7-4 on target.

Philadelphia (3-3-5) is winless in five consecutive games following a three-game win streak.

