Mark’s Monday Takes: What to do with Sam Darnold?

By Mark Eckel – RANT SPORTS

There’s a quarterback problem in Minnesota.

It’s a good problem, but a problem nonetheless.

What are the Vikings going to do with Sam Darnold? Granted there is a month of regular-season games and then a postseason for the team to decide. That decision is not going to be easy.

Darnold, who appeared to be a bust with the Jets and Panthers, has been really, really good with the Vikings, who are now 11-2. That 11th win came Sunday when Darnold threw five touchdown passes against the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota’s former quarterback Kirk Cousins (more on him later).

When the Vikings gave Darnold a one-year, $10 million deal this past offseason it was greeted with smirks from most around the league. But in reality Darnold was just supposed to be a caretaker for the offense until first-round pick J.J. McCarthy was ready to take over.

Instead McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury in camp and Darnold has put up the kind of numbers that cry for a long-term deal. And, oh yeah, the Vikings are 11-2.

Against the Falcons and his predecessor Darnold put up a Vikings record quarterback rating of 157.9. That was his 11th game this season with a QB rating of 100+. In his prior 56 starts he had a total of 12 ratings of 100+.

Darnold is going to get a long-term deal this offseason. If not from the Vikings then from some other quarterback-needy team. Would the latter option be good for either side?

Minnesota may have struck gold with a guy who was once upon the time the No. 3 pick in the draft. And Darnold hit the lottery by being matched up with head coach Kevin O’Connell and getting to throw to wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Why break up those marriages?

So maybe the Vikings go the different route. Keep and sign Darnold and trade McCarthy. There were a few teams who supposedly liked him in the draft, but selected after the Vikings.

McCarthy signed a four-year deal worth $21.8 million guaranteed. If the Vikings move him it would cost them $4 million of salary cap in 2025, but if they can recoup a first-round pick it would be worth it.

The Other Guy

Now on Kirk Cousins, who we report on here every week. The Falcons have now lost four straight, have fallen out of first place in the awful NFC South and Captain Kirk is going where no quarterback has gone before.

During the four-game skid, Cousins has not thrown a touchdown pass and has eight interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. So at least someone has a touchdown from Cousins.

While it might be time for the Vikings to think about moving their 2024 first-round QB, might it be time for the Falcons to think about playing theirs?

Streaks Alive

Three remarkable streaks remained intact after Sunday’s action.

—Pittsburgh won at home against Cleveland for the 21st consecutive time.

—Miami won at home against the Jets for the ninth straight time.

—And Seattle beat Arizona (home or away) for the seventh straight time.

Lions Time

This is looking more and more like the Detroit Lions (12-1) year. After beating Green Bay last Thursday night, the Lions are 9-1 in prime time over the past two seasons (they have one more on MNF at San Francisco).

From 1999-2021 the Lions won a total of just eight primetime games.

Packers vs. Lions

You have to think the Packers think it might be the Lions year.

Green Bay is 7-2 over its last nine games, both losses are to the Lions. In those seven wins the Packers have allowed an average of 18 points per game. In the two losses to the Lions they allowed 29 points per game.

More Streaks

Philadelphia’s narrow escape over Carolina Sunday was the Eagles’ ninth straight win, which matches the team’s longest winning streak. The Eagles also won nine straight games in 1960 (won title), 2003 (lost NFC title game to Carolina) and 2017 (won Super Bowl).

On the other side, the Chicago Bears ninth loss of the season, Sunday, guarantees the Bears will not have a winning season for the sixth straight year.

Record Setting

Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers set a record for most receptions by a rookie tight end with 87 (in 13 games), breaking the mark of 82 set just a year ago by Detroit’s Sam LaPorta.

Bowers has 933 yards, the third most by a rookie tight end. Kyle Pitts (1,026) and Mike Ditka (1,076) are next up for Bowers.

Parting Shot

How are the Chiefs going to find a way to win next week?