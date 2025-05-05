Miami Dominates No. 13 NC State to Secure Fifth Consecutive ACC Series

The University of Miami baseball team (29-18, 14-9 ACC) claimed its fifth-straight conference series victory after defeating the 13th-ranked NC State Wolfpack (30-15, 15-8 ACC) by a score of 10-3 Saturday night at Mark Light Field. The victory marked Miami’s tenth straight ACC win, a feat that has not been accomplished since the 2014 season.

Freshman right-hander AJ Ciscar (4-1) was highly efficient for the Hurricanes as the Miami native tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowed just one unearned run on five hits while striking out six. The Hurricanes supported their young starter with multi-hit efforts from five different players, including Daniel Cuvet and Dorian Gonzalez Jr., who combined for six hits and seven RBI.

NC State (30-15, 15-8 ACC) starter Heath Andrews (4-3) took the loss after allowing six earned runs on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Daniel Cuvet, who went 2-for-3 with five RBI in the series opener, doubled to right-center in the first inning. With two outs, Gonzalez Jr. registered an RBI single to drive in Cuvet and give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead. Cuvet ended the night perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI.

The Wolfpack evened the score in the third when Josh Hogue singled and Ty Head came around to score on a Cuvet throwing error.

The Hurricanes will aim for their third straight conference sweep Sunday at noon. The game will be streamed on ACCNX and broadcast live on WVUM 90.5 FM.

