MLS Wednesday: Orlando City travels to Chicago for a big midweek match against the Fire.

Orlando City will be facing the Chicago Fire in a Major League Soccer match. The game will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT. Both teams have had their share of ups and downs this season, and this midweek fixture could be a crucial opportunity for Orlando City to climb the table and improve their position in the Eastern Conference standings.
The game can be seen on Apple TV + and the MLS Season Pass.
The upcoming Major League Soccer match between Chicago Fire and Orlando City is generating quite a buzz. Let’s dive into the details:
- Date and Time: The match is scheduled for May 29, 2024, with kickoff at 8:30 p.m. EDT.
- Venue: The action will unfold at Soldier Field in Chicago.
- Head-to-Head: Orlando City has the upper hand in recent head-to-head meetings. They’ve won four out of the last five encounters against Chicago Fire, including a 3-1 victory in their most recent clash.
- Chicago Fire: They find themselves on an 11-game winless run in the MLS, with five of their last nine matches ending in defeat. Their home form hasn’t been favorable either, having lost four out of their last five home games.
- Orlando City: In contrast, Orlando City has been solid on the road, securing three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five away matches
Prediction:
- The odds for a win are very close, but we’re leaning towards Orlando City to come out on top in this fixture.
- Expect an exciting match with over 2.5 goals and both teams finding the net, as seven of the past ten head-to-head matches have seen both teams score and at least two goals scored.