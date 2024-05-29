MLS Wednesday: Orlando City travels to Chicago for a big midweek match against the Fire.

Orlando City will be facing the Chicago Fire in a Major League Soccer match. The game will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT. Both teams have had their share of ups and downs this season, and this midweek fixture could be a crucial opportunity for Orlando City to climb the table and improve their position in the Eastern Conference standings.

The game can be seen on Apple TV + and the MLS Season Pass.

The upcoming Major League Soccer match between Chicago Fire and Orlando City is generating quite a buzz. Let’s dive into the details:

Prediction: