MLS Wednesday: Miami top team in the East host an Atlanta team that has yet to find their way.

The MLS game featuring Inter Miami CF at home against Atlanta United FC is set for Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 7:30 PM EST. This match will be hosted at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. Game is at 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV + and MLS League Pass.

Inter Miami CF has a win probability of 62.6% , while Atlanta United FC has a 17.4% chance of winning.

Top Scorers for Inter Miami CF include Lionel Messi with 11 goals , followed by Luis Suárez with 10 goals .

For Atlanta United FC, Georgios Giakoumakis leads with 9 goals , and Thiago Almada has 3 goals .

In their last five games, Atlanta United FC won 5-2 against Inter Miami CF in September 2023, while Inter Miami CF secured a 4-0 victory in the Leagues Cup in July 2023.

Currently, Inter Miami CF tops the Eastern Conference in Major League Soccer (MLS) with 34 points. Their ongoing unbeaten streak of 10 matches in the regular season marks the longest in the club’s history. In the latest game against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Inter Miami clinched a 1-2 victory away from home, further extending their unbeaten streak. Key players Robert Taylor and Leonardo Campana were instrumental in achieving this victory.