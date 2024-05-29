MLS Wednesday: Miami top team in the East host an Atlanta team that has yet to find their way.

By
Sports Talk Florida
-
0
79
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) pushes forward as CF Montreal's Fernando Alvarez (4) and Samuel Piette (6) defend during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) © Provided by The Associated Press

The MLS game featuring Inter Miami CF at home against Atlanta United FC is set for Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 7:30 PM EST. This match will be hosted at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. Game is at 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV + and MLS League Pass.

Currently, Inter Miami CF tops the Eastern Conference in Major League Soccer (MLS) with 34 points. Their ongoing unbeaten streak of 10 matches in the regular season marks the longest in the club’s history. In the latest game against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Inter Miami clinched a 1-2 victory away from home, further extending their unbeaten streak. Key players Robert Taylor and Leonardo Campana were instrumental in achieving this victory.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR