NCAA Baseball Field of 64 has plenty of Florida teams. FSU plays host to the first round of games with Stetson, UCF and Alabama.

NCAA.COM INDIANAPOLIS – The field of 64 teams competing for the 2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. Florida, Florida State, Stetson and Central Florida are all set with the hopes making it for the World Series.

The national top 16 seeds are Tennessee (50-11), Kentucky (40-14), Texas A&M (44-13), North Carolina (42-13), Arkansas (43-14), Clemson (41-14), Georgia (39-15), Florida St. (42-15), Oklahoma (37-19), NC State (33-20), Oklahoma St. (40-17), Virginia (41-15), Arizona (36-21), UC Santa Barbara (42-12), Oregon St. (42-14), and East Carolina (43-15).

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads the way with a record 11 teams selected from the conference. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has eight teams in the field followed by the Big 12 (6), Sun Belt (4), Big Ten (3) and Pac-12 (3). The American Athletic, Big East, Big West, Conference USA and Missouri Valley all have two teams in the field.

High Point, Niagara, and Northern Kentucky are making their first appearances in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, while Evansville is making its first appearance since 2006.

Vanderbilt has the longest active streak with its 18th straight appearance. Other notable consecutive streaks include Florida (16), LSU (12), Oklahoma State (11) and DBU (10).

Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/mcws, Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. ET. The Men’s College World Series begins play Friday, June 14, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Other Selection Information

Field by Conference (30)

CONFERENCE SCHOOLS Southeastern​ 11 (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi St., South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt) Atlantic Coast​ 8 (Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest) Big 12​ 6 (Kansas St., Oklahoma, Oklahoma St., Texas, UCF, West Virginia) Sun Belt​ 4 (Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Louisiana, Southern Miss.) Big Ten ​3 (Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska) Pac-12​ 3 (Arizona, Oregon, Oregon St.) American​ 2 (East Carolina, Tulane) Big East​ 2 (St. John’s (NY), UConn) Big West​ 2 (UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara) Conference USA​ 2 (DBU, Louisiana Tech) Missouri Valley ​2 (Evansville, Indiana St.) America East​ 1 (Bryant) Atlantic-10​ 1 (VCU) ASUN​ 1 (Stetson) Big South​ 1 (High Point) Coastal​ 1 (UNCW) Horizon​ 1 (Northern Ky.) Ivy​ 1 (Penn) Metro Atlantic​ 1 (Niagara) Mid-American​ 1 (Western Mich.) Mountain West​ 1 (Fresno St.) Northeast​ 1 (LIU) Ohio Valley 1 (Southeast Mo. St.) Patriot​ 1 (Army West Point) Southern​ 1 (Wofford) Southland​ 1 (Nicholls) SWAC ​1 (Grambling) Summit​ 1 (Oral Roberts) West Coast​ 1 (San Diego) Western Athletic​ 1 (Grand Canyon)

2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Games | Friday, May 31, 2024

*all times Eastern

Tallahassee Regional hosted by Florida State

#1 Florida St. (42-15) vs. #4 Stetson (40-20), 12 p.m., ACCN

#2 Alabama (33-22) vs. #3 UCF (35-19), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma State

#2 Nebraska (39-20) vs. #3 Florida (28-27), 3 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Oklahoma St. (40-17) vs. #4 Niagara (38-15), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Athens Regional hosted by Georgia

#1 Georgia (39-15) vs. #4 Army West Point (31-21), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 UNCW (39-19) vs. #3 Georgia Tech (31-23), 7 p.m., ESPN+



Bryan-College Station Regional hosted by Texas A&M

#1 Texas A&M (44-13) vs. #4 Grambling (26-26), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Louisiana (40-18) vs. #3 Texas (35-22), 6 p.m., ESPNU



Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina

#2 LSU (40-21) vs. #3 Wofford (41-18), 12 p.m., ESPNU

#1 North Carolina (42-13) vs. #4 LIU (33-23), 6 p.m. ESPN+



Charlottesville Regional hosted by Virginia

#1 Virginia (41-15) vs. #4 Penn (24-23), 12 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Mississippi St. (38-21) vs. #3 St. John’s (NY) (37-16-1), 7 p.m., ESPN+



Clemson Regional hosted by Clemson

#2 Vanderbilt (38-21) vs. #3 Coastal Carolina (34-23), 12 p.m., ESPN2

#1 Clemson (41-14) vs. #4 High Point (34-25), 7 p.m., ACCN



Corvallis Regional hosted by Oregon State

#2 UC Irvine (43-12) vs. #3 Nicholls (38-20), 4 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Oregon St. (42-14) vs. #4 Tulane (35-24), 9 p.m., ESPNU



Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas

#1 Arkansas (43-14) vs. #4 Southeast Mo. St. (34-25), 3 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Louisiana Tech (45-17) vs. #3 Kansas St. (32-24), 8 p.m., ESPN+



Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina

#1 East Carolina (43-15) vs. #4 Evansville (35-23), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Wake Forest (38-20) vs. #3 VCU (37-21), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Knoxville Regional hosted by Tennessee

#2 Southern Miss. (41-18) vs. #3 Indiana (32-24-1), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Tennessee (50-11) vs. #4 Northern Ky. (35-22), 7 p.m., SECN

Lexington Regional hosted by Kentucky

#1 Kentucky (40-14) vs. #4 Western Mich. (32-21), 12 noon, SECN

#2 Indiana St. (42-13) vs. #3 Illinois (34-19), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Norman Regional hosted by Oklahoma

#2 Duke (39-18) vs. #3 UConn (32-23), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Oklahoma (37-19) vs. #4 Oral Roberts (27-30-1), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Raleigh Regional hosted by NC State

#2 South Carolina (36-23) vs. #3 James Madison (34-23), 2 p.m., ESPN+

#1 NC State (33-20) vs. #4 Bryant (36-19), 7 p.m, ESPN+

Santa Barbara Regional hosted by UC Santa Barbara

#2 San Diego (40-13) vs. #3 Oregon (37-18), 3 p.m., ESPNU

#1 UC Santa Barbara (42-12) vs. #4 Fresno St. (33-27), 9 p.m., ESPN+

Tucson Regional hosted by Arizona

#2 DBU (44-13) vs. #3 West Virginia (33-22), 3 p.m., ESPN2

#1 Arizona (36-21) vs. #4 Grand Canyon (34-23), 9 p.m., ESPN+