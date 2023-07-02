NASCAR hits the streets of Chicago while Indycar heads to Mid-Ohio today.

The much-anticipated inaugural running of the Chicago Street Race for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will be presented this weekend across NBC Sports, with the Cup Series Grant Park 220 race Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and the Xfinity Series The Loop 121 race airing Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

NBC Sports’ coverage of Sunday’s Cup Series race begins with Countdown to Green at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Immediately following the conclusion of the Grant Park 220, post-race coverage will stream exclusively on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET.

Below are a few quotes from NBC Sports NASCAR analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dale Jarrett, Jeff Burton, and NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood about the Chicago Street Race from last week’s media conference call. Click here for a full transcript.

Jarrett: “It has the opportunity to be one of the biggest events that NASCAR has had in a long, long time…the whole setting is just going to be spectacular (and) I really believe that we’re going to see some good racing on top of everything else.”

Flood: “It’s the ultimate challenge to be the first people to televise a race at a course that’s never been televised before…we’re excited, confident, and really eager to showcase the city of Chicago, the sport of NASCAR, and the opportunity to grow the sport to a new audience on an American celebration weekend.”

Earnhardt Jr: “Why wouldn’t the very first street course present unforeseen, unintended consequences and challenges to these teams? That will create some really intense, great moments for us to see as teams and drivers are going through adversity that none of us have ever watched happen before.”

Burton on the uniqueness of what the Chicago race will present for drivers: “The first time they see it is the first time anyone sees it. I think that’s awesome. I think the more things we can throw at our drivers and throw at our teams to get them out of their comfort zone, it raises their level and it shows us who the very best are in certain situations.”

Coverage from the streets of Chicago begins Saturday with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network. A special live on-site edition of NASCAR America anchored from the Peacock Pit Box gets underway at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Cup Series practice and qualifying at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A 30-minute Countdown to Green Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET leads into Xfinity Series race coverage at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network. Post-race coverage starts following the checkered flag at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Both races from Chicago will be presented “Radio Style,” NBC Sports’ fan-favorite broadcast style with announcers positioned from vantage points around the track featuring high-paced, around-the-horn commentary. As part of the broadcasts, announcers will be located around the streets of Chicago at the following positions (see attached graphic for more information):

Main broadcast booth on S. Columbus Drive : lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte

: lead NASCAR race announcer and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Turn 4 on DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Roosevelt Road : two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

: two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Turns 1 and 6 on S. Columbus Drive and E. Balbo Drive : veteran MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announcer Mike Bagley

: veteran MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announcer Turn 11 on S. Michigan Avenue and E. Jackson Drive: 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton

Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters for the Cup and Xfinity Series races, with Parker Kligerman also reporting from pit road for the Cup Series race on Sunday.

Studio coverage throughout the weekend will originate from the Peacock Pit Box in a special location at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park. NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty will anchor studio coverage alongside Snider during pre- and post-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

NBC Sports’ first race of the 2023 NASCAR season featured Ross Chastain winning in the Cup Series and AJ Allmendinger in the Xfinity Series last weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Post-race coverage will stream live on Peacock following all Cup Series races this season. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte , Mike Bagley

, , , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman (Sunday)

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., July 1 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice USA Network 11 a.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying USA Network Noon NASCAR America Live from Chicago Street Race USA Network 1 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice USA Network 1:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying USA Network 2:30 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 4:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 USA Network 5 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race USA Network 7 p.m. Sun., July 2 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBC, Peacock 5 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 NBC, Peacock 5:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Peacock 9 p.m.

INDYCAR: HONDA INDY 200 AT MID-OHIO

USA Network and Peacock present the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET as 2021 INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (324 pts) looks to win his third consecutive race and fourth out of the last five races. Palou leads the 2023 points standings through eight races, with 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson (250 pts) and 2023 Indianapolis 500 winner and two-time series champion Josef Newgarden (243 pts) rounding out the top three. Scott McLaughlin won last year’s race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the 13-turn road circuit Friday and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. The INDY NXT by Firestone race Sunday from Mid-Ohio will also stream on Peacock.

INDYCAR’s next race, the Honda Indy Toronto, from the streets of Toronto will stream exclusively on Peacock on Sunday, July 16, at 1:30 p.m. ET. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2023 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road. Coverage airing on USA Network will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analysts: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app