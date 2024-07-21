NASCAR is at Indianapolis for the Brickyard 400

The race coverage begins at today 2 p.m. on NBC/Peacock with Ryan Blaney (627 pts) moved into the top five of the Cup Series Playoffs point standings after his win at Pocono last weekend, the site of his first career Cup Series win in 2017. Rounding out the top five are Kyle Larson (700 pts), Denny Hamlin (-17), William Byron (-54), and Christopher Bell (-84). This is the first time this race will be held at IMS since 2020, with the previous three editions being held on the Indianapolis Road Course; Kevin Harvick won 2020’s event.

NBC Sports coverage from Indianapolis will feature members of its broadcast team embedded with the race teams of Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe, which feature an in-depth look on select drivers and their teams, highlighting the teamwork and contributions at every level that are required to create a successful day at the racetrack.

Jarrett won the Brickyard 400 at IMS in 1999, where he started the tradition of kissing the bricks at the finish line – an iconic practice that has been replicated by IMS winners for decades now.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races as well as 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 9-10.

BROADCAST TEAM