NCAA D1 College Baseball: Florida State will open hosting the Regional in Tallahassee.

By
Sports Talk Florida
-
0
92
Florida State coach Mike Martin watches during an Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college baseball tournament championship game against Louisville in Durham, N.C., Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

INDIANAPOLIS –The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has revealed the 16 regional sites for the 77th NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. The Florida State Seminoles will begin their journey at home in Tallahassee. The host institutions and their records for the 16 regional sites are listed below:

  • Athens, Georgia – Georgia (39-15)
  • Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-13)
  • Charlottesville, Virginia – Virginia (41-15)
  • Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (41-14)
  • Bryan-College Station, Texas – Texas A&M (44-13)
  • Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (42-14)
  • Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-14)
  • Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (43-15)
  • Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (50-11) 
  • Lexington, Kentucky – Kentucky (40-14) 
  • Norman, Oklahoma – Oklahoma (37-19) 
  • Raleigh, North Carolina – NC State (33-20) 
  • Santa Barbara, California – UC Santa Barbara (42-12) 
  • Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (40-17) 
  • Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (42-15)
  • Tucson, Arizona – Arizona (36-21)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR