NCAA D1 College Baseball: Florida State will open hosting the Regional in Tallahassee.

INDIANAPOLIS –The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has revealed the 16 regional sites for the 77th NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. The Florida State Seminoles will begin their journey at home in Tallahassee. The host institutions and their records for the 16 regional sites are listed below:
- Athens, Georgia – Georgia (39-15)
- Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-13)
- Charlottesville, Virginia – Virginia (41-15)
- Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (41-14)
- Bryan-College Station, Texas – Texas A&M (44-13)
- Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (42-14)
- Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-14)
- Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (43-15)
- Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (50-11)
- Lexington, Kentucky – Kentucky (40-14)
- Norman, Oklahoma – Oklahoma (37-19)
- Raleigh, North Carolina – NC State (33-20)
- Santa Barbara, California – UC Santa Barbara (42-12)
- Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (40-17)
- Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (42-15)
- Tucson, Arizona – Arizona (36-21)