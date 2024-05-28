NCAA D1 College Baseball: Florida State will open hosting the Regional in Tallahassee.

INDIANAPOLIS –The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has revealed the 16 regional sites for the 77th NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. The Florida State Seminoles will begin their journey at home in Tallahassee. The host institutions and their records for the 16 regional sites are listed below:

Athens, Georgia – Georgia (39-15)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-13)

Charlottesville, Virginia – Virginia (41-15)

Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (41-14)

Bryan-College Station, Texas – Texas A&M (44-13)

Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (42-14)

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-14)

Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (43-15)

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (50-11)

Lexington, Kentucky – Kentucky (40-14)

Norman, Oklahoma – Oklahoma (37-19)

Raleigh, North Carolina – NC State (33-20)

Santa Barbara, California – UC Santa Barbara (42-12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (40-17)

Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (42-15)

Tucson, Arizona – Arizona (36-21)