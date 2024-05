NCAA D-1 Softball World Series: Florida draws Oklahoma in the first round on May 30th.

NCAA.COM -The lineup for the 2024 NCAA DI Softball Women’s College World Series is confirmed. The competition will feature an eight-team field: (1) Texas, (2) Oklahoma, (4) Florida, (5) Oklahoma State, (6) UCLA, (8) Stanford, (10) Duke, and (16) Alabama, all set to compete in Oklahoma City beginning May 30th. The 2023 finals concluded with Oklahoma defeating Florida State to secure a third consecutive national championship. All details regarding the 2024 DI softball tournament can be found below.

ALL GAMES ARE BROADCAST ON ESPN or ESPN2

2024 Women’s College World Series | May 30-June 6/7

All times ET.

May 30

May 31

Game 5 : Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 7 p.m. | ESPN2

: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 7 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

June 1

Game 7 : TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. | ABC

: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. | ABC Game 8: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN

June 2

Game 9 : TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. | ABC

: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. | ABC Game 10: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPNU

June 3

Game 11 : TBD vs. TBD, noon | ESPN

: TBD vs. TBD, noon | ESPN Game 12 (if necessary) : TBD vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

: TBD vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. | ESPN Game 13 : TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN2

: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

June 5

WCWS Final Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. | ESPN

June 6

WCWS Final Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. | ESPN

June 7