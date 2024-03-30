NCAA Elate Eight Saturday Schedule Features UConn.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports announce tip times and commentators for the Regional Finals of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 30, on TBS and truTV. The games will also stream on NCAA March Madness Live and Max’s B/R Sports Add-On. UConn will take on Illinois or Iowa State in the first game at 6:09 p.m. ET, followed by Clemson playing Alabama or North Carolina in the second game at 8:49 p.m. ET.

The Nissan NCAA Tip-Off pregame show will begin the night’s action at 5 p.m. ET with hostErnie Johnson and analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith and Jay Wright.

Tip times for Sunday’s Regional Finals on CBS will be announced at the conclusion of Friday’s games.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on TBS.