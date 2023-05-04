NCAA Women’s DI Softball Top 25: The Seminoles are red hot No. 2 un the rankings.

Florida State is clicking at the right time. After sweeping Virginia Tech on the road, the Seminoles beat in-state rival Florida in Tallahassee, then swept Notre Dame on the road.The Gators are ranked at number 17 in the poll and hoping to have a good week to build on with just a few more games before the SEC tournament.
Here are the schools ranked in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll (games as of May 1):
1. Oklahoma, 45-1 (25 first-place votes)
2. UCLA, 47-4
3. Florida State, 43-8
4. Tennessee, 39-6
5. Texas, 39-9-1
6. Oklahoma State, 41-9
7. Stanford, 38-10
8. Clemson, 45-8
9. Washington, 35-10
10. Georgia, 38-10
11. Duke, 43-9
12. Arkansas, 36-14
13. Oregon, 35-11
14. Alabama, 36-16
15. Auburn, 37-15
16. LSU, 38-13
17. Florida, 34-16
18. Northwestern, 33-10
19. Wichita State, 43-8
20. Utah, 31-13
21. Baylor, 36-15
22. Virginia Tech, 35-17
23. Texas A&M, 32-18
24. Louisiana, 39-13
25. Central Arkansas, 36-9