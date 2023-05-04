NCAA Women’s DI Softball Top 25: The Seminoles are red hot No. 2 un the rankings.

Florida State is clicking at the right time. After sweeping Virginia Tech on the road, the Seminoles beat in-state rival Florida in Tallahassee, then swept Notre Dame on the road.The Gators are ranked at number 17 in the poll and hoping to have a good week to build on with just a few more games before the SEC tournament.

Here are the schools ranked in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll (games as of May 1):

1. Oklahoma, 45-1 (25 first-place votes)

2. UCLA, 47-4

3. Florida State, 43-8

4. Tennessee, 39-6

5. Texas, 39-9-1

6. Oklahoma State, 41-9

7. Stanford, 38-10

8. Clemson, 45-8

9. Washington, 35-10

10. Georgia, 38-10

11. Duke, 43-9

12. Arkansas, 36-14

13. Oregon, 35-11

14. Alabama, 36-16

15. Auburn, 37-15

16. LSU, 38-13

17. Florida, 34-16

18. Northwestern, 33-10

19. Wichita State, 43-8

20. Utah, 31-13

21. Baylor, 36-15

22. Virginia Tech, 35-17

23. Texas A&M, 32-18

24. Louisiana, 39-13

25. Central Arkansas, 36-9