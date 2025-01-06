Netflix becomes the new home for WWE starting Monday

RANT SPORTS – Netflix is the new home to the WWE on Monday

Netflix and WWE commence their new $5 billion, 10-year partnership on Monday, January 6th, in Los Angeles at the sold-out Intuit Dome. In the shadow of Hollywood, we can expect numerous stars to attend one of wrestling’s biggest nights.

The agreement signifies that, for the first time in over 30 years, WWE wrestling is not available on free over-the-air television or cable. Instead, the world’s premier wrestling show is now featured on the largest streaming service globally, boasting over 282 million subscribers.

As anticipated both and WWE are making extensive preparations for Monday. Chief Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque has organized a lineup for Monday’s show that is truly deserving of a Premium Live Event.

An All-Star Card is Set for Monday Night Raw

Live Monday night in front of a sellout crowd at the new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles the show will take place with a Hollywood backdrop.

Wrestling fans will recall that CM Punk and Seth Rollins were supposed to headline last year’s WrestleMania. But Punk was injured, and the fight never took place, So Monday night the two WWE superstars headline the debut Netflix card.

Fan favorite John Cena kicks-off his retirement tour Monday and additionally there will be two premier women’s matches. Headlining the women’s matches features a Tribal Combat battle between Roman Reigns taking on Solo Sikoa. Additionally, one thing we know for sure and that will be plenty big-name guests and surprises as the show takes place in Los Angeles.

AEW on TNT is now being simulcast on Max for the first time since being founded six years ago. The app will also house their back catalog and for now that includes episodes of AEW Dynamite from 2019 as well as various pay-per-views.

AEW wrestling airs on Saturday’s at 8 p.m. and Jan. 4th the show will feature AEW Dynamite on Max includes Julia Hart’s return match against Jamie Hayter, a fall-out match from Worlds End between “Hangman” Adam Page and Orange Cassidy, The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Acclaimed, an announcement from Jeff Jarrett, and more.