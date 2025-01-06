Spartans 99 Rollins 92 with Amarion Nimmers leading the way for the University of Tampa

The University of Tampa Men’s Basketball program was back at the Bob Martinez Center for the first time in 2025. This matchup saw the Spartans take on SSC opponent Rollins College. Tampa came into this game hungry to snap a two game conference losing streak.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Final Score: Tampa 99, Rollins 92

Records: Tampa 10-3 (2-3 SSC), Rollins (8-6,1-4 SSC)

Location: Bob Martinez Center l Tampa, Fla

All-time series: This was the 112th meeting all-time between these two programs. With the win today, Tampa extends the series lead to 71-41.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

FIRST HALF: The first possession of tonights action was a clear indicator of how this contest would be played. After winning the opening tip, Trey Lane used his speed and elite ball handling to beat the Rollins press and find Amarion Nimmers on the wing who calmly sank his first three pointer of the game. Trey Lane using his flash to evade Rollins defenders and Nimmers draining shots would be the story of the night. In the first nine minutes of play, Amarion Nimmers had already recorded nine points and Trey Lane was active on both ends. However, Rollins was also able to generate offense and kept the scoreline close throughout the entire first half. In the final minutes of the half, both teams would trade baskets but the Tars would get the last shot and take a one point lead into the break. Amarion Nimmers would finish the first half with 19 points and four steals.

Score: Tampa 40, Rollins 41

SECOND HALF: In the final 20 minutes of play, Nimmers continued his dominant day but Trey Lane really took over. The Sophomore from Lakeland, Fla. dropped 22 points in the second half to go with six boards and three steals. Lane’s combination of speed and basketball IQ was too much for Rollins to handle. Nimmers and Lane were a big part of the Spartans 59 point second half but other Spartans contributed in big ways as well. Ryan Blount was efficient from beyond the arc, Tyson Leitao was active downlow snagging boards while recording nine points, and Kaden Froebe was on the court for almost the entire half anchoring the Tampa defense. The Spartans easily retook the lead in just a few minutes and stretched it to multiple possessions for the bulk of the second half. Tampa was able to close out this contest by hitting their free throws and playing solid team defense.

Final: Tampa 99, Rollins 92

INSIDE THE STATS:

Amarion Nimmers drops career high 32 points

Tampa shot the ball with elite efficiency, finishing with over 50% from the field

Five Spartans recorded 10+ points

UP NEXT: The Spartans will be back in action on Wednesday, January 8th as they travel across the bay to face Eckerd College. This contest will not be on Eckerd’s campus, it will be played at St. Petersburg College, Gibbs Campus with tip scheduled for 7:30pm.

